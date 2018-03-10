Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Running away from home taught Atlassian exec Simons a valuable skill

The Los Angeles Times | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Jay Simons, president of Atlassian, is seen in the company's offices in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 9, 2015. (John Green/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
Jay Simons, president of Atlassian, is seen in the company's offices in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 9, 2015. (John Green/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

Updated 33 minutes ago

Jay Simons, 45, is the president of Atlassian, the enterprise software company that went public in 2015 and has since doubled its market value to more than $12 billion.

In his 10 years at the company, he has risen from vice president of sales and marketing to overseeing all revenue-generating activities such as operations, marketing and customer retention. Australia-based Atlassian has offices in five countries. Simons runs the San Francisco office.

Never quit

Growing up in Aberdeen, Wash., Simons said his parents never pressured him to pursue any particular career. But his mother, an aquatic director at the YMCA, had one rule: If he opted into something, he wasn't allowed to quit.

He started piano lessons at age 4, and when his mom wouldn't let him quit around age 10, he decided to run away from home. “I got picked up by the local sheriff, and he called my mom, and I asked my mom to come get me. She said, ‘Do you promise that you're going to practice?' And I was like, ‘No, I don't want to play piano.' So she said, ‘Then you can stay there,' and then she hung up. I remember the sheriff asking, ‘What did she say?' and I was like, ‘She hung up.' ”

Decades later, Simons admits his mom was on to something.

Music abroad

As someone who cares deeply about the environment, Simons aspired to be an environmental lawyer. He studied political science and environmental science at the University of Washington in Seattle while working at a law firm. On the side, he played piano at bars and restaurants for beer money. Before heading to law school, though, a partner at the law firm advised him to take a year off. At 22, Simons had only known Washington, and it was as good a time as any to travel.

After hearing Simons play at a bar, an agent who books musicians for cruise ships gave Simons his business card.

“So I called him and he said, ‘I've got this opportunity in Yangon, Myanmar, that starts in three weeks. Can you do it?' ” Simons said.

He decided to go.

Be interdisciplinary

When Simons returned to the States in 2000, he got an entry-level sales job at a software company called Plumtree.

In his post-piano career, Simons has only worked at two companies: Plumtree and Atlassian. His mom's rule might have something to do with it.

“When the going gets tough, you don't get going,” Simons said. “You stick it out, you press and you struggle through it. I persisted and leaned in when things got tough instead of popping over to the next best thing.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me