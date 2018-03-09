Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Google's vehicle operation to test big rigs in Atlanta

The Associated Press | Friday, March 9, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo a skylight is reflected in the rear window of a Waymo driverless car during a Google event in San Francisco. Just days after ride-hailing service Uber announced it was testing tractor-trailers that drive themselves, Google’s autonomous vehicle operation announced similar testing in Georgia on Friday, March 9, 2018. Waymo says that starting next week it will run self-driving rigs in the Atlanta area with human backup drivers. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
DETROIT — Just days after ride-hailing service Uber announced it was testing tractor-trailers that drive themselves, Google's autonomous vehicle operation announced similar testing in Georgia.

Waymo says that starting next week it will run self-driving rigs in the Atlanta area with human backup drivers. They'll travel freeways and local roads to deliver server racks and other cargo destined for Google's data centers.

The Alphabet Inc. unit says the trucks will have the same technology and sensors as autonomous minivans that are being tested in the Phoenix area. Waymo wouldn't say how many trucks are being tested, but it released pictures showing two blue semis.

Uber announced Tuesday that its freight unit was using self-driving semis with human backup drivers to haul consumer goods on freeways in Arizona.

