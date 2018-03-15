Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Pittsburgh nonprofit Landforce wins extra $50K in Google Impact Challenge

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Updated 6 hours ago

Google has selected Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Landforce as the winner of an additional $50,000 Google.org Impact Challenge grant.

In February, Google awarded four Pittsburgh nonprofits with $50,000 each to support their innovative work and create economic opportunity.

The company invited Pittsburgh residents to vote for which organization should get an extra $50,000.

Thousands of votes were cast online from Feb. 28 through March 14, and Landforce won, a Google news release said.

That brings Landforce's total grant to $100,000, the release said.

Landforce is seeking to train more than 150 people who have previously been on public assistance in environmental restoration work so they can collectively earn more than $10 million in income and perform about 110,000 hours of work, the release said.

Landforce says it provides skilled workers to organizations that need help maintaining and improving green spaces such as nature preserves, playgrounds and parks.

Idea Foundry, Pittsburgh Community Kitchen and Prototype PGH also each won a $50,000 grant, the release said.

