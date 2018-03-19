Aurora Innovation CEO Chris Urmson to speak at Pittsburgh self-driving car summit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pioneer in self-driving cars will return to Pittsburgh in April to speak at the Pennsylvania Automated Vehicle Summit.

Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora Innovation and the former head of Google's automated vehicle project, will talk with PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards during the two-day summit at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown.

Urmson has worked on automated vehicles for nearly two decades. Years ago, while still at Google, Urmson he wanted to have self-driving cars on the road in time for his son, who turns 16 next year, to not have to get a driver's license.

This is Pennsylvania's second autonomous vehicle summit. The first happened in Sept. 2017 in State College. This year's summit on April 9 and 10 will focus on infrastructure, economic development, workforce training and safety issues surrounding self-driving cars. Urmson and Richards will talk about balancing innovation and public safety, how to put autonomous vehicles to widespread use and ensuring that the technology benefits the public good.

Other speakers include Philip Koopman, a CMU professor known for his work in automated vehicle safety; Bryant Walker Smith, a law and engineering professor at the University of South Carolina who studies the risk of and trust needed in new technologies such as self-driving cars, and Yvonne Lopez-Diaz, a vice president at HNTB Corp. and one of ENO Transportation Institute's 10 Leading Women to Watch in Transportation. More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Urmson earned a Ph.D. in robotics from Carnegie Mellon University and taught there as an assistant professor. He helped CMU's 2007 Tartan Racing team win the DARPA Grand Challenge. He helped start Google's self-driving car program and later served as the project's Chief Technical Officer.

Urmson founded Aurora Innovation in 2017 with Sterling Anderson, the former head of Tesla's Autopilot program; and Drew Bagnell, who led autonomy and perception at Uber's Advanced Technology Group in Pittsburgh. The company just announced a $90 million round of funding and deals with Hyundai, Volkswagen and BYTON, a Chinese self-driving luxury electric car startup.

Aurora has an office in Pittsburgh and in Silcon Valley. Urmson, despite his Pittsburgh roots, spends the bulk of his time in Silicon Valley.

Registration for the summit and more information is available here .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.