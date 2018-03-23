Making Twitter healthy is top priority, CEO Jack Dorsey says in Pittsburgh

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Friday morning in Pittsburgh that he's surprised by what the 12-year-old social media website has become.

“We have seen abuse and we have seen harassment. We have seen misinformation, fake news, manipulation campaigns that are automated through bots, manipulation campaigns that are not automated but coordinated through humans, trolls farms and armies,” Dorsey told a packed ballroom inside Downtown's Omni William Penn Hotel. “All these things that we weren't expecting when we started this service.”

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, said the company's top priority this year is making Twitter healthier and working to ensure that it is contributing to a healthy, public conversation.

Dorsey said Twitter is looking to take the temperature of its influence, discussions, interactions and communities in much the same way that people take their temperature to see if they are sick.

“The only way to make progress on anything is to know where you are, and the only way to change anything is to be able to measure,” Dorsey said. “Because if you can measure, you can actually see improvement, you can see progress.”

And change and progress are needed, he said.

Dorsey answered questions for nearly an hour from Candi Castleberry Singleton, a former UPMC executive who went to work for Twitter last year as the company's vice president of inclusion and diversity, in the Omni William Penn ballroom.

The Pittsburgh Technology Council and the Downtown law firm Morgan Lewis put the event together. It was for tech council members and guests of Black Tech Nation and Vibrant Pittsburgh. Later Friday, Dorsey planned to attend events at the National Society of Black Engineers conference in Pittsburgh. He has gone to the conference the last three years.

Dorsey's visit came as the role of social media in our lives, our society and our democracy is under heavy scrutiny.

As Twitter celebrated its 12th anniversary this week, news broke that the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users was improperly accessed and perhaps used to benefit President Trump's 2016 campaign. It prompted renewed calls for more privacy protections, regulations and tech CEOs to testify before Congress.

Dorsey steered clear of the Cambridge Analytica scandal that has rocked Facebook. He didn't respond when asked as he left the ballroom if he was concerned about protecting privacy and user data. Castleberry Singleton, who was ushering Dorsey out of the ballroom, looked back and said, “Yes, yes,” to the question.

The pair's conversation on stage was soft and easy. Dorsey maintained a calm demeanor throughout, never getting excited or speeding up the cadence of his voice.

Dorsey told stories about growing up in St. Louis, learning about an earthquake in San Francisco on Twitter before he even felt the tremor and how his mother's use of Twitter has evolved.

Marcia Dorsey was one of the first people on Twitter. Dorsey said his mother initially used it as a sort of group text message and often yelled at her kids in messages, until she realized anyone could see her tweets. Now Marcia Dorsey — whose Twitter handle is @marciadorsey — and a group of women around the world wish each other good morning every day with photos of the sunrise.

“I love watching her become more and more comfortable with the technology,” Dorsey said.

He said Twitter gets mislabeled as a social network. He calls it an information network and said the company will be taking steps it the future to make it a better information tool.

Dorsey said he was proud of how students have used Twitter in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., to make their voices heard about safety and gun violence.

“These are amazing kids,” Dorsey said. “Every week there is something that occurs on the service that inspires, reminds me of why we're here, why we're doing this.”

Dorsey also talked about his personal routine and habits, especially surrounding technology. They were the buzz of discussion following his talk.

Dorsey said he wakes up every morning at 5 a.m., spends time meditating and exercising, has a cup of coffee and doesn't check his phone until 7:45 a.m. Then he walks five miles to work, listening to audiobooks and podcasts. At work, he might have another cup of coffee. On Fridays, he treats himself to a waffle as a reward for making it through the week and starts his day at 9 a.m. Dorsey said he has gotten rid of his computer and iPad and uses his smartphone for everything. The phone remains in the kitchen overnight — he doesn't take it to bed with him.

Dorsey said he started this routine when he returned as Twitter's CEO in 2015. He said his days were tough and demoralizing, and he wanted to start each one with a win.

“It was a mindset shift that has taught me so much. I can handle anything throughout the day because I spent those first three hours of my day doing something for myself,” Dorsey said.

Kelauni Cook, founder of Black Tech Nation, said she was proud of Dorsey's efforts to promote healthy discussions on Twitter. She said it's easy — especially as a black woman — to see Twitter as a breeding ground for hatred.

“The fact that he is thinking about how to keep his baby from being used like that is great,” Cook said after the event, adding that she has a bit of a “CEO crush” on Dorsey.

Cook said she paid close attention to how Dorsey manages his time and takes care of himself. She said she also meditates, but not as much as Dorsey. And she said she could never leave her phone in the kitchen when she goes to sleep. She thought his message of self-care was inspiring. Even though Dorsey runs a nearly $13 billion company that often finds itself caught up in controversy and he is mobbed wherever he goes, including the Omni William Penn's ballroom, he appeared to be so relaxed, said Cook, who sat near him at breakfast.

“When you're taking care of yourself, you are taking care of some many other people,” Cook said.

Dorsey said Pittsburgh shouldn't try to replicate San Francisco or Silicon Valley, nor should it wait for the tech giants of the West Coast to migrate here. Pittsburgh should build something on its own that people want and need and then go out and tell its story.

“Pittsburgh could be a city that influences technology forever or it could be a city that creates entirely new industry that has nothing to do with technology,” Dorsey said. “It' just a really a question of what is the soul here and build on that.”

Castleberry Singleton echoed those comments.

“I love my job, but I miss this city,” Castleberry Singleton said. “We don't need technology to make this city great. We just need to keep on doing what we're already doing.”

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.