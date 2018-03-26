FTC confirms Facebook investigation over Cambridge Analytica, could face trillions in fines

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal that revealed the vulnerability of user data.

"The FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook. Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open nonpublic investigation into these practices," Tom Pahl, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement Monday morning.

The FTC investigation was reported last week but not confirmed by the commission until Monday. Pahl said the FTC will investigate whether Facebook failed to "honor their privacy protections" or engaged in "unfair acts that cause substantial injury to consumers" in violation of FTC rules.

Soon after the investigation was confirmed, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced he had led attorneys general from nearly 40 states in sending a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding answers.

"Pennsylvania residents using Facebook — and users across the country — deserve to know where their data is going and what it is being used for," Shapiro said in a statement. "Facebook needs to answer our questions so we can know if the company is upholding its end of the bargain with its customers."

The letter, signed by top lawyers from 37 states, is available here .

Facebook took out full-page ads in prominent newspapers around the world Sunday to apologize for allowing data from about 50 million profiles to be accessed by Cambridge Analytica, a firm with links to President Trump's 2016 campaign.

"We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can't, we don't deserve it," the ad read. "This was a break of trust, and I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time."

The ads were signed by Zuckerberg, who said the company was taking steps to make sure such a breach doesn't happen again. The ads ran in several British newspapers and in The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, according to the BBC .

The FTC investigated Facebook's privacy claims in 2011. The two settled the following year, and Facebook promised to give users "clear and prominent notice" and to get consent before sharing information beyond user privacy settings, TechCrunch reported . Facebook wasn't fined at the time and agreed to 20 years of audits by the FTC.

If the FTC decides that Facebook violated the 2012 settlement, the company could be on the hook for trillions of dollars in fines, according to The Washington Post .

Marc Rotenberg, executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, believes Facebook was in violation of the settlement by allowing Cambridge Analytica to harvest data on friends of Facebook users. He called the investigation "good news."

"This is what Facebook was doing 10 years ago that people objected to, what the FTC should have stopped in 2011," Rotenberg said. "It makes zero sense that when a person downloads their apps, they have the ability to transfer the data of their friends."

Although Zuckerberg talked about changes in 2014 that would have prevented this, Rotenberg said it should have been already banned under the earlier consent decree. He said the FTC dropped the ball by failing to enforce that.

In a statement, Facebook's vice president for state and local public policy, Will Castleberry, said the attorneys general "have raised important questions and we appreciate their interest. Our internal review of the situation continues and we look forward to responding."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.