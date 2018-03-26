Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Carnegie Mellon University names new head of computer science department

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, March 26, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Srinivasan Seshan will take over as head of Carnegie Mellon University's computer science department. (Photo from Carnegie Mellon University)
A network security researcher will lead Carnegie Mellon University's top-in-the-nation computer science department.

Srinivasan Seshan, a researcher at CMU since 2000, takes over for Frank Pfenning, who stepped down as head of the department to return full-time to research and teaching.

Seshan, who served as the department's associate head for graduate education from 2011 to 2015, studies the design, performance and security of computer, wireless and mobile networks. His latest work looked at ways to make network security systems adaptive and flexible so they can change over time and be less vulnerable to attacks.

“He is an outstanding researcher and teacher, and I'm confident that his expanded role in leadership will help the department reach even greater heights,” Andrew Moore, dean of the School of Computer Science, said in a statement.

Seshan studied at University of California, Berkeley. He worked for IBM for five years before coming to CMU. He begins his new job July 1.

CMU's computer science graduate program recently tied for top in the nation with departments at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford and Berkeley, according to the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report. CMU's artificial intelligence program, a division of computer science, was the top in the nation.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

