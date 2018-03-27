Newt Gingrich sees glimpse of the future during visit to Carnegie Mellon University

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said he saw a glimpse of the future when he recently visited Carnegie Mellon University.

Gingrich said he saw voice analysis technology to help with medical diagnosises, a robot to help in surgery and revolutionary advancements in 3D printing, robotics and artificial intelligence.

"The future is going to be amazing, and we should be optimistic that as a free people we can lead the world into that future," the former Republican congressman wrote in an opinion piece for Fox News . "There is much more to come."

Kiron Skinner, the director of CMU's Institute for Politics and Strategy and a distinguished fellow at Cylab, the university's cyber security research center, showed Gingrich around the school's laboratories last week.

Learn about @newtgingrich @CarnegieMellon . Talked about faculty research in @SCSatCMU and @CMUEngineering :Newt Gingrich: The future is amazing -- Here's an incredible glimpse of what awaits us https://t.co/1djt2pjXiL #FoxNews . — Kiron Skinner (@KironSkinner) March 26, 2018

Gingrich wrote that he had seen previous glimpses of the future, from the dawn of the Internet and modern computing to nanotechnology, quantum computing and hydraulic fracturing to extract natural gas.

"On Wednesday, in Pittsburgh, I saw another powerful glimmering of technologies that will change our world. The ability to develop intelligent systems that can learn and adjust is rapidly evolving. These systems will give us new capabilities and new insights in ways we have never imagined," Gingrich wrote.

Gringrich said the voice analysis technology he saw could enable remote medical analysis of "virtually everyone on the planet" that will enable early diagnosises and easier monitoring. A robotic assistant designed to help with heart surgery reduced the time it takes patients to recover from 14 days to one.

Gingrich wrote that 3D printing, robotics and reusable rockets will change how will think about space. Artificial intelligence will force the government to replace the procurement processes.

"We will also have to rethink adult education," Gingrich wrote.

Gingrich wrote that safety needs to be a top priority and that we must "learn from and continuously work to prevent" crashes like what happened in Tempe, Arizona, where a self-driving Uber hit and killer a woman walking her bike across a street.

"It is also clear that we have to invest heavily in artificial intelligence if we are going to maintain our competitive and national security advantages in the face of massive Chinese investment in the artificial intelligence field," Gingrich wrote. "We already know Chinese companies are working to build a huge fleet of self-driving vehicles. You can bet they will use and apply everything they learn in this endeavor in their military programs."

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.