Tech contributed $11.3B to Pittsburgh's economy in 2017, report says

The Pittsburgh metro area added 1,700 tech jobs in 2017 as total tech employment neared 100,000, according to a recent study by the trade group CompTIA.

Employees in the technology industry make up 8 percent of Pittsburgh's total workforce, and the industry contributed $11.3 billion to the city's economy in 2017.

The report, Cyberstate 2018 , uses data from the U.S. Bureaus of Labor Statistics and Economic Analysis and other private sources.

The report ranked Pennsylvania seventh in the country for most tech workers at about 425,000, a jump of 4,500 in 2017. California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois and Virginia ranked ahead of Pennsylvania.

The tech industry contributed $46.7 billion to Pennsylvania's economy and accounts for nearly 7 percent of the state's workforce. Two-thirds of the employees in the state's tech industry are men, mirroring the national trend, according to the report.

Pennsylvania's average tech wage of $98,340 ranked 17th in the country.

