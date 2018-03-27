Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Tech contributed $11.3B to Pittsburgh's economy in 2017, report says

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
FILE - This March 19, 2013, file photo shows the iCub robot trying to catch a ball during the Innorobo European summit, an event dedicated to the service robotics industry, in Lyon, central France. The iCub robot, created by the Italian Institute of Technology, is used for research into human cognition and artificial intelligence. Robots and artificial intelligence could create a near-dystopian income gap, kill all low-skill jobs, or have little impact over the next decade. That according to nearly 2,000 experts surveyed for a new study from Pew Research Centers Internet Project and Elon University's Imagining the Internet Center. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)
Forbes Hospital’s da Vinci Surgical Robot is operated by a Franklin Regional High School robotics club member Friday, May 30, 2014, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. The students were given a hands-on demonstration of the robot after placing second at the Greater Pittsburgh FIRST High School Robotics Competition.
Austin Bachand | Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

The Pittsburgh metro area added 1,700 tech jobs in 2017 as total tech employment neared 100,000, according to a recent study by the trade group CompTIA.

Employees in the technology industry make up 8 percent of Pittsburgh's total workforce, and the industry contributed $11.3 billion to the city's economy in 2017.

The report, Cyberstate 2018 , uses data from the U.S. Bureaus of Labor Statistics and Economic Analysis and other private sources.

The report ranked Pennsylvania seventh in the country for most tech workers at about 425,000, a jump of 4,500 in 2017. California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois and Virginia ranked ahead of Pennsylvania.

The tech industry contributed $46.7 billion to Pennsylvania's economy and accounts for nearly 7 percent of the state's workforce. Two-thirds of the employees in the state's tech industry are men, mirroring the national trend, according to the report.

Pennsylvania's average tech wage of $98,340 ranked 17th in the country.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

