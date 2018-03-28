Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Pennsylvania lawmakers to consider self-driving regulations this spring

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
The Uber self-driving car fleet parked outside their office in the Strip District before a test drive for the media on Sept. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Uber self-driving car fleet parked outside their office in the Strip District before a test drive for the media on Sept. 20, 2017.
State Sen. Randy Vulakovich
State Sen. Randy Vulakovich

Updated 6 hours ago

Pennsylvania lawmakers could take up legislation aimed at regulating autonomous vehicles in the coming months.

State Sen. Randy Vulakovich, a Republican from Glenshaw who sits on the Senate Transportation Committee, said Wednesday that he has been assured by the committee's chair that it will consider legislation this spring.

“Public safety and liability are at the forefront of our ongoing deliberations, and we will continue to evaluate the most effective measures to codify the testing of autonomous vehicles,” Vulakovich said in a statement sent to the Tribune-Review.

Vulakovich is the primary sponsor of SB 427, a bill that would allow the state to regulate the testing of autonomous vehicles in Pennsylvania. The only current regulation on testing is that the self-driving cars must have a human behind the wheel ready to take control. Gov. Tom Wolf's office, PennDOT and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto have said they are powerless to impose any further restrictions or regulations on the companies.

The testing of self-driving cars is under scrutiny after an autonomous Uber SUV hit and killed a woman walking her bike across a street March 18 in Tempe, Ariz. Uber has suspended all testing in Tempe, Pittsburgh, Toronto and San Francisco. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has banned Uber from further testing in the state. Uber decided Tuesday not to continue testing in California.

Uber is a member of Pennsylvania's Autonomous Vehicle Task Force formed in 2016 to help the state develop regulations on self-driving cars.

Vulakovich was among the handful of state lawmakers who started working on self-driving legislation two years ago when Uber started testing cars in Pittsburgh. His latest bill has been in committee for a year. Vulakovich said Wednesday that he is working with the committee to address potential changes in the legislation. He did not provide details about the changes or say if the crash in Tempe prompted the changes.

Twenty-two states have passed some sort of legislation related to self-driving cars, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

Related Content
Uber gives up autonomous vehicle testing rights in California
DETROIT — Uber has decided to stop testing autonomous vehicles on California public roads by letting its state permit expire on Saturday without renewing it. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me