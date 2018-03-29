Reports: Uber reaches settlement with family of woman killed in Tempe crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Uber has reached a settlement with the family of the woman killed by one of its self-driving cars this month in Tempe, Arizona.

An attorney for the daughter and husband of Elaine Herzberg said Wednesday that “the matter has been resolved,” according to reports from Reuters and NPR .

An Uber spokeswoman declined to comment.

Nearly no details were given. Cristina Perez Hesano, attorney with the firm of Bellah Perez in Glendale, Arizona, said the family will have no further comment on the crash and consider it resolved.

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was hit and killed by a self-driving Uber on March 18 as she walked her bike across a street in Tempe. The crash is still under investigation by Tempe police and federal authorities. The Tempe police chief has not ruled out possible criminal charges against the safety driver behind the wheel of the car. Video released by police shows the driver looking down and distracted in the moments before the crash.

Uber suspended testing in Tempe, Pittsburgh, Toronto and San Francisco after the crash. The fleets remain grounded.