Pennsylvania firm exports machine that turns water into hydrogen fuel
Updated 17 hours ago
An American consortium that includes Warminster, Pa., manufacturer PDC Machines Inc. announced a SimpleFuel hydrogen fueling device in Japan, where its producers hope to kick off a market for clean-fuel vehicles.
The first commercial deployment of the SimpleFuel machine is aimed at expanding the market for hydrogen-fueled vehicles, which produce no toxic air emissions. The device uses electricity to extract hydrogen from water. In Japan, the hydrogen will power an electric fuel-cell forklift.
The SimpleFuel machine won a $1 million U.S. Department of Energy competition last year to develop an on-site system to produce high-purity hydrogen
PDC, a 41-year-old family-owned manufacturer that employs about 60 people at its Bucks County headquarters and manufacturing plant, developed the SimpleFuel machine with Ivys Energy Solutions and McPhy Energy North America.