NTSB 'unhappy' over Tesla crash statement

The Associated Press | Monday, April 2, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
In this Friday March 23, 2018 photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. The National Transportation Safety Board has sent two investigators to look into a fatal crash and fire Friday in California that involved a Tesla electric SUV. The agency says on Twitter that it's not clear whether the Tesla Model X was operating on its semi-autonomous control system called Autopilot at the time. Investigators will study the fire that broke out after the crash. (KTVU via AP)
NEW YORK — The National Transportation Safety Board is “unhappy” about Tesla's decision to release information in a fatal crash investigation involving its Autopilot system.

A vehicle using the semi-autonomous system crashed into a concrete lane divider in California last week, killing the driver. Tesla said that data shows the driver did not have his hands on the wheel, as recommended, and received several warnings from the system prior to the crash.

Christopher T. O'Neil is a spokesman for the NTSB. He says, “in each of our investigations involving a Tesla vehicle, Tesla has been extremely cooperative on assisting with the vehicle data.” He adds, “the NTSB is unhappy with the release of investigative information by Tesla.”

The NTSB says its next update will come in a preliminary report, which generally takes weeks.

