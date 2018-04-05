Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

XPRIZE relaunches lunar competition but without the prize money, for now

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Heat rising off downtown Pittsburgh causes the moon to shimmer as it sets behind the spires of PPG Place early Monday morning, Nov. 14, 2016. The full moon, dubbed 'super moon' was the brightest and fullest in seven decades.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Heat rising off downtown Pittsburgh causes the moon to shimmer as it sets behind the spires of PPG Place early Monday morning, Nov. 14, 2016. The full moon, dubbed 'super moon' was the brightest and fullest in seven decades.
A mock up of Astrobotic's Peregrine Lander, which it intends to use for its first mission to the moon in 2019. The Strip District-based space delivery company shot photos of the lander at the LaFarge Duquesne Slag in West Mifflin and only edited the sky to include the Earth in the background.
A mock up of Astrobotic's Peregrine Lander, which it intends to use for its first mission to the moon in 2019. The Strip District-based space delivery company shot photos of the lander at the LaFarge Duquesne Slag in West Mifflin and only edited the sky to include the Earth in the background.

Updated 9 hours ago

The race to the moon is back.

But the teams, at least for now, won't be competing for tens of millions of dollars in prize money.

XPRIZE, the organization that coordinated the $30 million Google Lunar XPRIZE competition, relaunched Thursday its bid to companies to return to the moon.

The decade-old Google Lunar XPRIZE ended last month with no team reaching the moon or claiming the $20 million grand prize for being first. Peter Diamandis, XPRIZE founder and executive chairman, said the competition was far from being a failure.

Of the 29 teams that initially entered, five have signed launch contracts to land on the moon in the next two years, Diamandis said in a video posted to the XPRIZE website. Teams generated more than $300 million in investments during the competition.

"At this point, we don't want to give up on these teams," Diamandis said. "These teams are going to make it."

Pittsburgh's Astrobotic, based in the Strip District, was a long-time front-runner in the Google Lunar XPRIZE, winning three of the competition's milestone prizes and $1.75 million. Astrobotic dropped out of the competition in 2016 when CEO John Thornton decided the company's Peregrine lunar lander wouldn't be ready by the 2017 deadline to launch. Thornton at the time didn't think any of the remaining teams would meet the deadline.

Astrobotic plans to launch Peregrine in 2020 aboard an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance. The company declined to comment whether it would rejoin the relaunched Lunar XPRIZE.

Diamandis said XPRIZE is seeking a sponsor for the competition to replace Google. That sponsor would be able to put its name on the competition and effectively on the moon when a team lands. The sponsor would be expected to fund the winning team's efforts.

Only three nations have landed on the moon, the United States, Russia and China. Diamandis believes the next craft to land on the moon will be from a private company.

"This is an epic opportunity," Diamandis said. "This is the Apollo program of our age."

