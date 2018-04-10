RE2 Robotics to develop tech to transform Air Force construction equipment into robots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh robotics company won a $2.9 million contract with the Air Force to create technology to quickly transform traditional construction equipment into robots.

RE2 Robotics, based in Lawrenceville, will develop a robotic kit that can be dropped into existing, human-driven vehicles and allow them to be operated remotely.

The Air Force could use these robotic vehicles during clean-up efforts after an airstrike.

The technology will keep drivers safe during an often dangerous job, said Jorgen Pedersen, president and CEO of RE2.

RE2, pronounced RE-squared, was founded more than 15 years ago as a Carnegie Mellon University spin-off company. The company may be best known for its robotic arms used to defuse explosives. About 90 percent of RE2's funding comes from the military. The Department of Defense has invested more than $50 million in RE2 in the past decade, and about 425 RE2 robots work across all branches of the military.

This is RE2's second project with the Air Force. The company is working on a drop-in kit to turn piloted aircraft into drones.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.