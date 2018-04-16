Carnegie Mellon grad student crunches Allegheny County data to find most popular dog names

Who's a good boy?

In the communities surrounding Pittsburgh, odds are good that he's a mutt named Buddy.

The Allegheny County Treasurer's Office requires all dogs in the county to either have a year-to-year or lifetime registration, and the county's website publishes the names, breeds, sex, spay/neuter status and owner's ZIP code for every licensed dog.

Last week, Carnegie Mellon University PhD candidate Nathan Fulton posted a program he wrote that took the county's data and analyzed the most popular names and breeds in Allegheny County, not including the dogs separately licensed by the City of Pittsburgh.

“ Pittsburgh Doggos by the Numbers ” (using the Internet vocabulary for dogs) found that the most popular name by far is Bella, accounting for 708 of nearly 21,000 registered dogs. Lucy and Buddy are the next most popular, at 474 and 469 licenses, respectively.

In a Reddit thread discussing the program , which Fulton said he put together over the course of one beer, he cautioned that the data might not be complete or error-free.

“This is still a neat dataset, but if used for something serious, you should spend more than my (two) minutes on sanity checking,” he wrote.

“The programming was extremely simple, nothing that isn't covered in a (Computer Science 1) course,” he told the Tribune-Review. “I sometimes go on data.gov, look for interesting datasets, and see what I can learn. It's kind of like reading random or featured pages on Wikipedia — a way to take a break when you don't feel like watching TV or vacuuming up dog hair.”

The most dogs in the registry, 5,255, are listed as mixed-breed; Labrador retrievers or Lab mixes are second and third. Shih Tzus are the most popular small dog, followed by beagles and Chihuahuas.

About 84 percent of the dogs licensed have been fixed, according to Fulton's data-crunching.

If you want to find whether you'll have a unique name to shout at the dog park, Fulton also wrote a search function for the data. For example, there is one black Labradoodle named “Sidney Pawsby” in the West View area; “Killer” is shared among a female Chihuahua in the Allegheny Valley, a male Doberman in the western part of the county and an unknown-sex Yorkie in the Mon Valley.

Samuel Mazza, licensing division manager at the treasurer's office, said the data should contain all licensed dogs with either a one-year or lifetime license, without overlaps between the two data sets. One-year registrations range from $4.50 to $8.50, depending on whether the dog is fixed or the owner is a senior citizen or has a disability. Lifetime registrations run from $21.50 to $51.50.

Licensing enforcement is done through the state's dog wardens, a division of the department of agriculture, Mazza said. If a lost, unlicensed dog is found and reunited with an owner, the county usually gives the owner a day or two to get a license; after that the owner can face fines of up to $300 a day until the dog gets its papers.

