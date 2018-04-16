Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Carnegie Mellon grad student crunches Allegheny County data to find most popular dog names

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, April 16, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Looking for a playmate, 'Gunner', a Jack Russell mix, greets 'Jackson' the English Bull Mastiff, at Monroeville's annual Doggie Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8. The hunt is hosted by the Monroeville Recreation and Parks department at Heritage Dog {Park on Saunders Station Road. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Looking for a playmate, 'Gunner', a Jack Russell mix, greets 'Jackson' the English Bull Mastiff, at Monroeville's annual Doggie Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8. The hunt is hosted by the Monroeville Recreation and Parks department at Heritage Dog {Park on Saunders Station Road. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review

Updated 10 hours ago

Who's a good boy?

In the communities surrounding Pittsburgh, odds are good that he's a mutt named Buddy.

The Allegheny County Treasurer's Office requires all dogs in the county to either have a year-to-year or lifetime registration, and the county's website publishes the names, breeds, sex, spay/neuter status and owner's ZIP code for every licensed dog.

Last week, Carnegie Mellon University PhD candidate Nathan Fulton posted a program he wrote that took the county's data and analyzed the most popular names and breeds in Allegheny County, not including the dogs separately licensed by the City of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Doggos by the Numbers ” (using the Internet vocabulary for dogs) found that the most popular name by far is Bella, accounting for 708 of nearly 21,000 registered dogs. Lucy and Buddy are the next most popular, at 474 and 469 licenses, respectively.

In a Reddit thread discussing the program , which Fulton said he put together over the course of one beer, he cautioned that the data might not be complete or error-free.

“This is still a neat dataset, but if used for something serious, you should spend more than my (two) minutes on sanity checking,” he wrote.

“The programming was extremely simple, nothing that isn't covered in a (Computer Science 1) course,” he told the Tribune-Review. “I sometimes go on data.gov, look for interesting datasets, and see what I can learn. It's kind of like reading random or featured pages on Wikipedia — a way to take a break when you don't feel like watching TV or vacuuming up dog hair.”

The most dogs in the registry, 5,255, are listed as mixed-breed; Labrador retrievers or Lab mixes are second and third. Shih Tzus are the most popular small dog, followed by beagles and Chihuahuas.

About 84 percent of the dogs licensed have been fixed, according to Fulton's data-crunching.

If you want to find whether you'll have a unique name to shout at the dog park, Fulton also wrote a search function for the data. For example, there is one black Labradoodle named “Sidney Pawsby” in the West View area; “Killer” is shared among a female Chihuahua in the Allegheny Valley, a male Doberman in the western part of the county and an unknown-sex Yorkie in the Mon Valley.

Samuel Mazza, licensing division manager at the treasurer's office, said the data should contain all licensed dogs with either a one-year or lifetime license, without overlaps between the two data sets. One-year registrations range from $4.50 to $8.50, depending on whether the dog is fixed or the owner is a senior citizen or has a disability. Lifetime registrations run from $21.50 to $51.50.

Licensing enforcement is done through the state's dog wardens, a division of the department of agriculture, Mazza said. If a lost, unlicensed dog is found and reunited with an owner, the county usually gives the owner a day or two to get a license; after that the owner can face fines of up to $300 a day until the dog gets its papers.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me