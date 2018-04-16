Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Sega to release mini Genesis console this year

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, April 16, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Sega announced it would release a mini Genesis console later this year. (Photo from Sega)
What's old is new, and what used to be big is now small.

That seems to be the recent trend in gaming consoles.

Sega will release a miniature version of its classic Genesis console later this year.

The Mega Drive Mini, as it is tentatively called, will come with a slew of pre-loaded classic Sega games.

Sega hopes to have the console on shelves for the company's 30th anniversary.

Sega originally released the Mega Drive console in 1988. It was sold in North America as the Genesis console in 1989. More than 30 million consoles were sold worldwide.

Nintendo's mini game consoles, the NES Classic and SNES Classic, were instant sellouts when they were released. More than 4 million SNES Classics and nearly 2.5 million NES Classics have been sold.

According to photos of the Mega Drive Mini on Sega's Twitter feed, the console looks to be about the same size as the Nintendo minis.

It is not yet know when the Mega Drive Mini will be released, how much it will cost or what games it will have.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

