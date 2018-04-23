Alexa on wheels? What is Amazon planning with its top-secret robot program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Little is known about what Amazon is up to with its new, top-secret robotic project.

But that hasn't stopped people from speculating.

Is Amazon creating Alexa on wheels, an artificial intelligence that can follow you throughout your house, tuning lights on and off, answering your questions and playing music to keep you company?

Or will the robot stake out your front door, wait for deliveries from Amazon and make sure they are secure?

Or maybe it's something completely different.

News leaked Monday that Amazon is developing a home robot code named Vesta, according to a report from Bloomberg .

Amazon could start testing the robots in employee homes by the end of the year, and they could be for sale by next year. The company wouldn't comment on what it called "rumors and speculation," according to Bloomberg. The report cites people familiar with the plan and named no sources.

Prototypes of the robots navigate like self-driving cars using advanced cameras and computer vision software. Amazon's Lab 126, the same facility that gave us the Echo speaker and Fire tablets, is hiring software engineers for robotics and principle sensors engineers.

Amazon uses robots in its warehouses and fulfillment centers, including a fleet from Pittsburgh-area Seegrid, but it hasn't put robots in our homes. Yet.

"If anybody can do it, it might be Amazon," said Aldo Zini, CEO of Aethon, a Pittsburgh-area robotics company. "They've got a war chest to invest in this."

Robots working in our homes were the stuff of science fiction and Saturday morning cartoon — remember Rosey from the Jetsons — for decades. The 1980s and 1990s brought a slew of clunky, butler-like robots that failed.

The Roomba debuted in the early 2000s and has been a hit. More than 20 million Roombas have sold worldwide.

Robots can do so much more than vacuum the floor, however they haven't done much else in our homes.

Zini wondered if Amazon is working on a robot to do something similar with its packages once they arrive to a customer's door.

"Often people aren't home and don't want to leave packages on the porch," Zini said. "What if there was a robot that could answer the door if an Amazon delivery arrived and secured the delivery."

Zini said Amazon has a lot to think about in the home robot world. Aethon has a 24/7, 365 day monitoring system in place to keep tabs on the robots in case they need assistance or maintenance. Aethon, which was acquired by Singapore-based ST Engineering last year, makes robots used to transport items in hospitals and hotels. Robots working at a Sheraton hotel near Los Angeles will take your luggage up to your room, deliver room service or fresh linens and help guests find their way around.

The robots must be able to interact with people and stairs are a "huge challenge." Robots prefer clear paths without a lot of clutter. People's home often aren't free of obstacles.

Amazon also has to make the robots valuable while making them affordable, said Aaron Steinfeld, an associate research professor at Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute. Steinfeld's research focuses in part on robots designed to interact with humans.

Robots have to be intelligent, like Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices. Alexa, however, can store its intelligence in the cloud, meaning its devices, like an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, can use cheaper hardware and keep costs down.

A robot will need to have some of its intelligence, which may require its intelligence to move or perceive, on board, Steinfeld said, and that will drive up the cost.

"It's reasonable to make a cheap robot," Steinfeld said. "The problem is that cheaper robots often tend to have lower capabilities, which in turn decreases the value of the robot."

Still, Steinfeld thought Amazon would try to design a robot that relied on a cloud-based intelligence, a mobile Alexa.

Steinfeld said two types of home robots are becoming popular. One is a tabletop or desktop robot that can turn to follow you around a room, like Jibo. You can ask Jibo questions, have it set alarms, check the weather and play music. Jibo swivels back and forth like it's dancing. Its round screen looks like a face with two eyes and round mouth that moves when it talks.

Another popular home robot can move around with you, Steinfeld said. These robots are often the size of a small pet and on wheels. They can be useful for home security or entertainment.

BUDDY drew crowds wherever it went at CES this year in Las Vegas. The wheeled robot has a screen and camera. It can play music, dance and make video calls. BUDDY will patrol your house, turn off lights and play hide and seek.

Steinfeld said it's not yet clear whether robots like BUDDY or Jibo will be a success.

"I generally feel that for a lot of these robots, the expectations are higher than their capabilities," Steinfeld said. "People assume the robots are more intelligent than they ultimately are."

But Amazon might make it work. Steinfeld said people value having Alexa in their homes, why not put it on wheels.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.