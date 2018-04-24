Amazon now delivers packages to parked cars in 37 cities, including Pittsburgh

First, Amazon wanted to unlock your front door to safely drop deliveries inside your house.

Now the company wants access to the trunk of your car.

Amazon rolled out in-car delivery Tuesday in 37 cities, including Pittsburgh.

The service is only available to Amazon Prime customers with eligible GM or Volvo vehicles. Most 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Volvo vehicles that subscribe to OnStar or Volvo On Call will work. You can check here to see if your vehicle qualifies and Amazon offers the service in your area.

"We were really happy with the response to in-home delivery," Peter Larsen, vice president of delivery technology at Amazon, told The Verge . "What we wanted to do — and it was part of the plan all along — is how we take that beyond the home."

In-car delivery is the latest attempt by Amazon to make delivering packages more secure. Tens of millions of packages are stolen each year. About 30 percent of Americans say they've had a package stolen, according to a survey by Xfinity Homes, a home security service from Comcast. More than half of homeowners are worried about having packages stolen and nearly three-fourths of the thefts happen during the day while people are at work, a survey by Package Guard found.

In November, the company started offering Amazon Key, an indoor security camera system, compatible smart lock and app that allowed delivery drivers to unlock your door and leave packages inside. Some speculated that Amazon's top-secret robot project was another way to bring packages left outside inside.

Unlike the Amazon Key for the front door, in-car delivery doesn't require anything to be installed in your car. The service uses the connected and smart vehicle technology already installed.

You must download and set up the Amazon Key app to use the service. Then, when shopping on Amazon, select the in-car delivery option at check-out and specify where your car will be parked. Amazon will notify you when your package is delivered.

