Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Amazon now delivers packages to parked cars in 37 cities, including Pittsburgh

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Amazon's in-car delivery service allows delivery drivers to drop off packages in the trunk of yourparked car. (Photo from Amazon)
Amazon's in-car delivery service allows delivery drivers to drop off packages in the trunk of yourparked car. (Photo from Amazon)
Amazon will notify you when a package is delivered to your car with its new in-car delivery service. (Photo from Amazon)
Amazon will notify you when a package is delivered to your car with its new in-car delivery service. (Photo from Amazon)
Amazon's in-car delivery service allows delivery drivers to drop off packages in the trunk of yourparked car. (Photo from Amazon)
Amazon's in-car delivery service allows delivery drivers to drop off packages in the trunk of yourparked car. (Photo from Amazon)

Updated 2 hours ago

First, Amazon wanted to unlock your front door to safely drop deliveries inside your house.

Now the company wants access to the trunk of your car.

Amazon rolled out in-car delivery Tuesday in 37 cities, including Pittsburgh.

The service is only available to Amazon Prime customers with eligible GM or Volvo vehicles. Most 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Volvo vehicles that subscribe to OnStar or Volvo On Call will work. You can check here to see if your vehicle qualifies and Amazon offers the service in your area.

"We were really happy with the response to in-home delivery," Peter Larsen, vice president of delivery technology at Amazon, told The Verge . "What we wanted to do — and it was part of the plan all along — is how we take that beyond the home."

In-car delivery is the latest attempt by Amazon to make delivering packages more secure. Tens of millions of packages are stolen each year. About 30 percent of Americans say they've had a package stolen, according to a survey by Xfinity Homes, a home security service from Comcast. More than half of homeowners are worried about having packages stolen and nearly three-fourths of the thefts happen during the day while people are at work, a survey by Package Guard found.

In November, the company started offering Amazon Key, an indoor security camera system, compatible smart lock and app that allowed delivery drivers to unlock your door and leave packages inside. Some speculated that Amazon's top-secret robot project was another way to bring packages left outside inside.

Unlike the Amazon Key for the front door, in-car delivery doesn't require anything to be installed in your car. The service uses the connected and smart vehicle technology already installed.

You must download and set up the Amazon Key app to use the service. Then, when shopping on Amazon, select the in-car delivery option at check-out and specify where your car will be parked. Amazon will notify you when your package is delivered.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me