Technology

GE awards 'jaw-dropping' $50K grant to Assemble makerspace in Pittsburgh

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Assemble offers science, technology, engineering, art and math programs for kids in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. (Photo from Assemble)
It's something new every day at Assemble, an arts and technology education center in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.

One day the kids are building a mini-library, the next they are laser-cutting signs, learning about space or writing computer code.

There are 3D printers and hammers and nails, computers to code on and paper to draw on, said Nina Barbuto, founder and director of Assemble .

“There's always something to learn,” Barbuto said.

That learning got a boost thanks to a $50,000 grant from GE. The GE Foundation announced the grant Tuesday.

“It's pretty jaw-dropping,” Barbuto said, adding that the staff at Assemble was “flabbergasted” by the news.

Barbuto said the money will help pay for Assemble to continue its programs, workshops and camps. Assemble offers free after-school and Saturday programs to Garfield residents and complete or partial scholarships to summer and day camps when kids aren't in school. It also works with students in Pittsburgh Public Schools and other city schools.

The center seeks to build confidence through making and stresses the important of science, technology, engineering, art and math skills, Barbuto said.

Past projects have included building a little, free library near the Kincaid Street Community Garden and laser cutting signs for the different vegetables grown in the garden. Assemble has hosted programs about robotics, circuits and insects. Assemble hosts regular maker nights for girls only.

Barbuto started Assemble in 2011, but she still thinks of it as a startup nonprofit, “hustling to cover what we're doing,” she said.

“Every little bit of help helps make this work,” Barbuto said.

John Oliver, CEO at GE Additive, the company's advanced manufacturing initiative, said Assemble is providing students with valuable experiences and career skills. Exposing kids to technology, engineering, science and math at an early age will help them feel empowered to pursue careers in those fields, Oliver said.

GE Additive opened its Center for Additive Technology Advancement in Findlay in 2016.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

