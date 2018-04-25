Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

The end of the gun emoji? Google switches pistol to squirt gun

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
The history of the pistol emoji. (Photo from Emojipedia)
The history of the pistol emoji. (Photo from Emojipedia)
Google has changed the pistol emoji to a squirt gun. (Photo from Emojipedia)
Google has changed the pistol emoji to a squirt gun. (Photo from Emojipedia)

Updated 13 hours ago

The days are numbered for a controversial emoji.

Google is the latest platform to change the pistol emoji to a squirt gun.

The orange squirt gun with a water tank on top, which looks similar to the Super Soaker 30 of the mid 1990s, will replace the gray-and-brown revolver in emoji keyboards on Android devices in an update rolling out to users, according to Emojipedia , a website that tracks all things emoji.

Concerns about the pistol emoji grew after the 2016 mass shooting at an Orlando night club. Apple switched the pistol emoji to a squirt gun months after the shooting. A proposed rifle emoji set to be released alongside other characters for the 2016 Summer Olympics was also scrapped.

Samsung and Twitter replaced the pistol emoji with cartoonish-looking squirt guns this year. Facebook told Emojipedia it will soon replace its pistol emoji, leaving Microsoft as the remaining major platform to still use a realistic looking gun.

Microsoft declined to comment to Emojipedia about its plans for the pistol emoji. Microsoft used a toy-like ray gun as its pistol emoji when the character was first introduced.

While Apple's move away from the pistol emoji might have been prompted by gun violence at the time — CEO Tim Cook held a moment of silence as he opened Apple's World Wide Developer Conference just days after the Orlando shooting in 2016 — other companies might have followed suit to preserve conformity across platforms. Even though Apple changed the pistol emoji, it still appeared in tweets, Facebook posts and text messages on non-Apple devices.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me