Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Alexa, make my kid polite: Echo to get child-friendly update

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
David Limp, senior vice president of Devices and Services at Amazon, displays an Echo, left, and an Echo Plus during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle.
David Limp, senior vice president of Devices and Services at Amazon, displays an Echo, left, and an Echo Plus during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle.

Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK — Alexa's new missions: encourage kids to ask questions more politely, and get them to bed on time.

The voice assistant that lives inside Amazon's Echo speakers will soon thank kids for shouting out questions “nicely” if they say “please.” The new response is part of a kid-friendly update that's coming next month, giving parents more control over the voice assistant. Adults can set Alexa to go silent at bedtime, block music with explicit lyrics and even call kids down to dinner.

“Gone are the days of shouting up the stairs,” Amazon said in a statement Wednesday.

In addition, Amazon will sell an $80 Echo Dot aimed at kids that comes with colorful cases and a 2-year warranty, promising to replace the device if it breaks. Echo Dots typically sell for $50.

Amazon's hope is that the changes will get more parents to put Echo speakers in their children's bedrooms. Amazon and others have targeted kids before to cultivate the next generation of customers: Amazon has sold kid-friendly tablets for years and Fitbit will soon start selling activity trackers for 8-year-olds and older.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. said the free updated software, called FreeTime, will start to roll out May 9.

Related Content
YouTube overhauls kids' app because complaints about content 
YouTube is overhauling its kid-focused video app to give parents the option of letting humans, not computer algorithms, select what shows their children can watch. The ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me