Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Turn walls into a giant touch screen with this paint developed by CMU and Disney

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
Paint and sensors developed by Carnegie Mellon University and Disney Research can allow walls to track your movement. (Photo from Carnegie Mellon University and Disney Research)
Paint and sensors developed by Carnegie Mellon University and Disney Research can allow walls to track your movement. (Photo from Carnegie Mellon University and Disney Research)
Paint and sensors developed by Carnegie Mellon University and Disney Research can allow walls to pick up electromagnetic noise from devices and appliances. (Photo from Carnegie Mellon University and Disney Research)
Paint and sensors developed by Carnegie Mellon University and Disney Research can allow walls to pick up electromagnetic noise from devices and appliances. (Photo from Carnegie Mellon University and Disney Research)

Updated less than a minute ago

The walls have been forgotten.

In an era of smart home technology, where everything from your refrigerator to your thermostat, your front door lock to your shower, can be connected, interactive and controlled by artificial intelligence, the walls of your home have remained static, dumb, silently holding a roof over your head.

Until now.

A team of researchers in Carnegie Mellon University's Human-Computer Interaction Institute teamed up with Disney to develop a paint that can transform walls into giant trackpads, touch screens and sensors that can track movements, respond to gestures and detect when appliances and devices are in use. The technology, called Wall++, could allow you to move a light switch anywhere on a wall, control a video game projected on the wall by moving your hand or arm or set up your home to automatically adjust lights when a TV turns on or flicker the lights when your laundry is done.

"It's rethinking walls, and it's liberating the wall," said Yang Zhang, a researcher in the lab. "The thinking about the technology is it can be easily painted on any wall.

"Every house built could have out Wall++ technology."

The coating and underlying technology costs about $20 a square meter. That's about 20 times the cost to paint a wall with a mid-ranged coat of regular paint, but the team prides itself on developing a low-cost material.

An grid of sensors is placed under the conductive paint. The sensors pick up on electromagnetic signals from the body, devices or appliances.

The grid of sensors is not visible once the top coat of paint is applied, Zhang said.

The research was conducted at Disney Research. Disney closed that lab in February.

Zhang presented a paper on the Wall++ technology at Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems this week in Montreal. It's been a week of show-stopping presentations from CMU researchers. Zhang also contributed to work on a disposable sheet of paper that costs about 30 cents that can track and reproduce writing and drawing on a computer.

Lining Yao, director of the Morphing Matter Lab inside the Human-Computer Interaction Institute, shared research on self-folding origami made using an inexpensive 3-D printer.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me