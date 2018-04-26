Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Microsoft, the last gunslinger, to change pistol emoji to squirt gun

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
The history of the pistol emoji. (Photo from Emojipedia)
The pistol emoji has fired its final round.

Microsoft, the final outlaw among the major messaging platforms, announced it too will be changing the embattled pistol to a squirt gun.

"We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received," the company tweeted Wednesday.

Microsoft's change came on the heels of Google swapping out the pistol for a squirt gun in its latest Android release and Facebook confirming it would soon follow suit.

The new Microsoft emoji looks like a cross between a cartoon ray gun and a squirt gun. It is reminiscent of the ray gun it used as its initial emoji.

The pistol emoji's days were numbered since 2016 when Apple adopted a neon green squirt gun in its stead. The change happened months after the mass shooting at an Orlando night club.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

