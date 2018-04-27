Amazon to increase Prime membership in May

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Is two-day delivery, streaming movies, television shows and music, cloud storage space and a bevy of other goodies worth another $20 a year?

Amazon hopes so.

An annual Amazon Prime membership will jump $20 from $99 to $119 a year, GeekWire reported . Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's CFO, said rising shipping and other costs and the expanding number of “digital benefits” prompted the company to increase the price.

“There's all kinds of new features we've continually added to the Prime program. It's much different than it was in 2014,” Olsavsky said Thursday. “This is a better reflection of the cost value of the program.”

There are more than 100 million products eligible for free two-day shipping through Prime, up from 20 million in 2014, Olsavsky said. More than 100 million people are Prime members.

The annual price increase is effective May 11, and renewing Prime members will see the increase starting June 16.

Amazon announced the price change after reporting $51 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $3.27, high above Wall Street expectations.

The cost of an Amazon Prime membership spiked $20 in 2014 when the company raised it from $79 to $99, where it held steady for four years. Amazon increased the price of a monthly Prime membership from $10.99 to $12.99 in January.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.