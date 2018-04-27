Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Amazon to increase Prime membership in May

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, April 27, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, file photo, Amazon.com boxes are shown stacked near a Boeing 767 Amazon 'Prime Air' cargo plane on display in a Boeing hangar in Seattle.
In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, file photo, Amazon.com boxes are shown stacked near a Boeing 767 Amazon 'Prime Air' cargo plane on display in a Boeing hangar in Seattle.

Updated 2 hours ago

Is two-day delivery, streaming movies, television shows and music, cloud storage space and a bevy of other goodies worth another $20 a year?

Amazon hopes so.

An annual Amazon Prime membership will jump $20 from $99 to $119 a year, GeekWire reported . Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's CFO, said rising shipping and other costs and the expanding number of “digital benefits” prompted the company to increase the price.

“There's all kinds of new features we've continually added to the Prime program. It's much different than it was in 2014,” Olsavsky said Thursday. “This is a better reflection of the cost value of the program.”

There are more than 100 million products eligible for free two-day shipping through Prime, up from 20 million in 2014, Olsavsky said. More than 100 million people are Prime members.

The annual price increase is effective May 11, and renewing Prime members will see the increase starting June 16.

Amazon announced the price change after reporting $51 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $3.27, high above Wall Street expectations.

The cost of an Amazon Prime membership spiked $20 in 2014 when the company raised it from $79 to $99, where it held steady for four years. Amazon increased the price of a monthly Prime membership from $10.99 to $12.99 in January.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me