Feel snakes slither across your body in VR with this jacket by Disney

Disney has developed a jacket that can simulate the feeling of a snake slithering across your body.

Why, oh, why would anyone want that?

The Force Jacket uses small airbags that inflate and deflate to mimic what the body would feel when you're immersed in virtual reality.

So if you were playing a VR game in which you were covered with snakes, this jacket would let you feel them.

Again. Why?

Researchers at Disney, Carnegie Mellon University and the Massachusetts Institute collaborated on the jacket. There are 26 air compartments that inflate and deflate to put pressure on specific parts of the body. The compartments can also vibrate. Software then syncs the jacket with the VR experience. Compartments can inflate one after another to simulate motion across the body, like a snake, or can quickly inflate and deflate to simulate a punch.

The team designed three VR experiences to use with the jacket. One is a snowball fight. In another, your muscles grow like the Hulk. In the third, a "friendly snake" crawls around your body.

"The jacket also has a strong potential for remote communication applications, like a hug delivered from afar," the researchers wrote.

Now that doesn't sound so bad.