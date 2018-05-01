Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Facebook co-founder proposes companies pay users for data

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
The Facebook logo is displayed on its website.
Facebook and other tech companies that collect and store vast amounts of data should pay users for that information, a Facebook co-founder said.

Chris Hughes, who was Mark Zuckerberg's roommate at Harvard and earned a stake in Facebook that was worth $500 million when the company went public, proposed taxing companies like Facebook , Google, banks and credit card companies and then distributing those taxes back to users, according to reporting by Quartz.

The “data dividend” would work much like the fund that pays Alaskan residents for oil and could become just as lucrative.

“Data is the common wealth that we're all creating for the future century, and we shouldn't tie our economic outcomes to it so only a few people are getting extremely wealthy,” Quartz reported Hughes saying Monday at the Milken Institute 2018 Global Conference in Los Angeles.

“It's that classic win-win that our society is so obsessed with. In this model, the companies still get to keep innovating, and consumers get their cut of it.”

Concerns about how major companies use the data they pull from their customers have grown since it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica was given data more than 50 million Facebook profiles without consent. This has led many — including Apple's Tim Cook — to suggest that for Facebook, its users are its products.

Hughes detailed his plan further in a piece he wrote for The Guardian. He proposed a 5 percent tax on companies trafficking in data and suggested that could more than $100 billion a year. From that fund, each American adult could receive $400 a year for his or her data. Within the next decade, those checks could increase to $1,000 a year, Hughes wrote.

“We should not only expect that these companies better protect our data – we should also ensure that everyone creating it shares in the economic value it generates,” Hughes wrote. “One person's data is worth little, but the collection of lots of people's data is what fuels the insights that companies use to make more money or networks, like Facebook, that marketers are so attracted to.”

