Technology

Will users love it? Facebook is launching a dating feature

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Move over Match.com, Facebook is getting into the dating business.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said to laughs at Facebook's f8 developer conference Tuesday that the site's new dating feature is “not just for hookups” but to build “meaningful, long-term relationships.”

That is, if you want. The feature will be opt-in, meaning you have to choose to use it. Zuckerberg also stressed that the feature was built with privacy and security in mind from the start. The company has been under fire recently for possibly not doing this with some of its features over the years.

Zuckerberg also said the dating feature will not suggests users' friends to date. This is already what other dating apps that rely on Facebook data do, such as Tinder.

In other news from the conference, Facebook announced that its portable virtual reality headset, the Oculus Go, will go on sale Tuesday for $199. Zuckerberg announced the company's plan to make the headset six months ago.

Oculus Go is different from other VR devices that require smartphones or a cord tethered to a personal computer to cast people into artificial worlds or show three-dimensional videos.

The need for additional equipment is one of the reasons virtual reality has had limited appeal so far.

Zuckerberg is counting on the Oculus Go to widen the audience for VR, as Facebook tries to deploy the technology to reshape the way people interact and experience life, much as its social network already has done.

In opening the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, Calif., Zuckerberg acknowledged that 2018 has been an “intense year” just four months in.

Zuckerberg said to cheers that the company is re-opening app reviews, the process that gets new and updated apps on its services.

He also reiterated that Facebook is investing a lot in security and in strengthening its systems so they can't be exploited to meddle with elections.

But unlike other recent public appearances, he did not start off with an apology for the company's recent privacy scandal.

Facebook co-founder proposes companies pay users for data
Facebook and other tech companies that collect and store vast amounts of data should pay users for that information, a Facebook co-founder said. Chris Hughes, ...
