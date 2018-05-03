Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Technology

Facebook to hold small-business workshop in Pittsburgh

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 9:03 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A Facebook program aimed at helping people develop digital skills will swing through Pittsburgh this summer.

Pittsburgh will be the only Pennsylvania stop on Facebook's 30-city Community Boost tour.

The program will be in Pittsburgh on Aug. 9 and 10. More information about how to participate will be released closer to August.

Community Boost stops also will include Houston; St. Louis; Albuquerque, N.M.; Des Moines, Iowa; and Greenville, S.C.

The program works with local organizations to offer training for people looking for work, entrepreneurs looking to start a business and existing business owners looking to grow their businesses.

Facebook held a Boost Your Business seminar in Pittsburgh in August 2017. Boost Your Business showed small business owners the tools available to them on Facebook and show them how best to use ads and be creative on social media.

Facebook and social media have grown to play a critical role for small businesses. More than half of small businesses surveyed in Pennsylvania said Facebook was an essential tool, according to a report by Morning Consult and cosponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Facebook. Nearly half said Facebook helped them hire additional employees. Two-thirds said Facebook helped them find customers. Nearly 90 percent said knowing how to use social media and other digital skills was more important than where a job candidate went to school.

Facebook launched Community Boost in November. It is part of more than $1 billion the company has invested to support small businesses, Facebook said.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

