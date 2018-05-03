Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Robots cook and serve all the food in new Boston restaurant

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
A worker lifts a lunch bowl off the production line at Spyce, a restaurant which uses a robotic cooking process, in Boston, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Robots can't yet bake a souffle or fold a burrito, but the new restaurant in Boston is employing what it calls a 'never-before-seen robotic kitchen' to cook up ingredients and spout them into a bowl.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
A worker lifts a lunch bowl off the production line at Spyce, a restaurant which uses a robotic cooking process, in Boston, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Robots can't yet bake a souffle or fold a burrito, but the new restaurant in Boston is employing what it calls a 'never-before-seen robotic kitchen' to cook up ingredients and spout them into a bowl.
Charles Renwick lead software engineer at Spyce Food Company, right, assists a customer with an order at the Spyce restaurant, which uses a robotic cooking process in Boston, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Robots can't yet bake a souffle or fold a burrito, but the new restaurant in Boston is employing what it calls a 'never-before-seen robotic kitchen' to cook up ingredients and spout them into a bowl.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Charles Renwick lead software engineer at Spyce Food Company, right, assists a customer with an order at the Spyce restaurant, which uses a robotic cooking process in Boston, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Robots can't yet bake a souffle or fold a burrito, but the new restaurant in Boston is employing what it calls a 'never-before-seen robotic kitchen' to cook up ingredients and spout them into a bowl.
Customers wait as their automatically prepared food is dropped from a cooking pot into a bowl at Spyce, a restaurant which uses a robotic cooking process in Boston, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Robots can't yet bake a souffle or fold a burrito, but the new restaurant in Boston is employing what it calls a 'never-before-seen robotic kitchen' to cook up ingredients and spout them into a bowl.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Customers wait as their automatically prepared food is dropped from a cooking pot into a bowl at Spyce, a restaurant which uses a robotic cooking process in Boston, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Robots can't yet bake a souffle or fold a burrito, but the new restaurant in Boston is employing what it calls a 'never-before-seen robotic kitchen' to cook up ingredients and spout them into a bowl.
A customer carries away a prepared lunch bowl at Spyce, a restaurant which uses a robotic cooking process in Boston, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Robots can't yet bake a souffle or fold a burrito, but the new restaurant in Boston is employing what it calls a 'never-before-seen robotic kitchen' to cook up ingredients and spout them into a bowl.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
A customer carries away a prepared lunch bowl at Spyce, a restaurant which uses a robotic cooking process in Boston, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Robots can't yet bake a souffle or fold a burrito, but the new restaurant in Boston is employing what it calls a 'never-before-seen robotic kitchen' to cook up ingredients and spout them into a bowl.

Updated 6 hours ago

A new restaurant in Boston has a "never-before-seen robotic kitchen" that cook up meals and dumps them into bowls.

Spyce opened Thursday at 241 Washington Street in the Boston's downtown and has seven autonomous cooking machines heating and blending ingredients behind the counter.

Whether you call them robots or just automated kitchen appliances, they are likely the future of fast food.

Four MIT undergraduates built a prototype in their fraternity basement before launching Spyce, according to the Associated Press.

Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud later joined the team.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me