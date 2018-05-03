Robots cook and serve all the food in new Boston restaurant
A new restaurant in Boston has a "never-before-seen robotic kitchen" that cook up meals and dumps them into bowls.
Spyce opened Thursday at 241 Washington Street in the Boston's downtown and has seven autonomous cooking machines heating and blending ingredients behind the counter.
Whether you call them robots or just automated kitchen appliances, they are likely the future of fast food.
Four MIT undergraduates built a prototype in their fraternity basement before launching Spyce, according to the Associated Press.
Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud later joined the team.
