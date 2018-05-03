Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Facebook profiles of nearly 3M Pennsylvanians accessed by Cambridge Analytica

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Associated Press
The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

The profiles of nearly 3 million Facebook users from Pennsylvania were caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to the state's attorney general.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday said that number accounts for nearly a quarter of the state's residents.

“Social media users don't expect to have their information given to third party developers without their knowledge,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Businesses like Facebook must take significant steps to better protect their users' privacy and personal data.”

Facebook provided Pennsylvania with its estimate of how many profiles were accessed by Cambridge Analytica and other third parties in response to a letter sent in March by Shapiro and the attorneys general from 40 other states demanding answers from the company.

Shapiro said he is leading an investigation into Facebook and its use of data to make sure people are protected from data breaches and unauthorized uses of data. Shapiro's office does not yet know how many people in Pennsylvania use Facebook.

Facebook estimates that the profile data of more than 70 million users was shared without consent with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting with ties to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me