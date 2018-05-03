Facebook profiles of nearly 3M Pennsylvanians accessed by Cambridge Analytica

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The profiles of nearly 3 million Facebook users from Pennsylvania were caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to the state's attorney general.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday said that number accounts for nearly a quarter of the state's residents.

“Social media users don't expect to have their information given to third party developers without their knowledge,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Businesses like Facebook must take significant steps to better protect their users' privacy and personal data.”

Facebook provided Pennsylvania with its estimate of how many profiles were accessed by Cambridge Analytica and other third parties in response to a letter sent in March by Shapiro and the attorneys general from 40 other states demanding answers from the company.

Shapiro said he is leading an investigation into Facebook and its use of data to make sure people are protected from data breaches and unauthorized uses of data. Shapiro's office does not yet know how many people in Pennsylvania use Facebook.

Facebook estimates that the profile data of more than 70 million users was shared without consent with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting with ties to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.