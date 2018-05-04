Get an up-close look at Carnegie Mellon University's RadPiper robot

Don't let RadPiper's speed fool you.

The robot isn't fast.

Crawling its way through a section of pipe about 10 feet long takes a few minutes.

But RadPiper could dramatically reduce the time it takes to inspect and measure radiation inside miles of pipes snaking through idle nuclear facilities.

A team at Carnegie Mellon University tested RadPiper this week as they showed off their robot to U.S. Department of Energy officials and the contractor hired to clean up a nuclear site in Ohio.

"It's fingers-crossed, let's hope everything is right," said Nikhil Jog, a senior at CMU and part of the RadPiper team.

RadPiper could begin work inside a former uranium enrichment plant in Piketon, Ohio, this month. The robot could save tens of millions of dollars in finishing work at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Ohio and perhaps save $50 million more at a similar plant in Kentucky. The Department of Energy believes RadPiper could do the job eight times faster than teams currently working at the site.

Before nuclear sites can be dismantled, testing must be done to find out how much radioactive material is present. That means inspecting miles of pipe. Now, teams place mats on the outside of the pipe and measure it in one-foot sections. The mat records radiation levels for about 15 sections, then the crew moves another foot down the pipe.

It took crews more than three years and 1.4 million measurements to complete work in only one of the Piketon plant's three buildings.

RadPiper is a little larger than a five-gallon bucket with two rover-like tracks. A sodium-iodine sensor sandwiched between two lead plates attached to its front counts gamma rays given off by Uranium 235. On-board computing records and analyzes the measures and prepares them for download when the robot's mission is over.

RadPiper is wireless. No tether connects it to its launching point. A ring of LEDs flash to light its path. A camera mounted to its front looks for where sections of pipe have been joined together and uses them as waypoints to find its way back to where it started. An accelerometer, much like the kind in every smartphone, keeps RadPiper straight.

If RadPiper gets stuck, the CMU team has designed a small robot tow truck to head into the pipe after it. RadPiper has a tow bar at its rear, and the simple towbot has a clamp and winch.

Some of the employees who will work along side RadPiper got their first opportunity to meet the robot this week. Workers from Fluor-BWXT, the contractor hired by the federal government to decommission the Piketon plant, saw how to adjust RadPiper's tracks and sensors, and asked Red Whittaker, a robotics professor and head of the team, to make life difficult for the robot.

"That's a pretty healthy bump right there," Whittaker said as RadPiper rolled off its launch platform and into a test pipe below it. "I'd say more than an inch."

RadPiper rolled over gaps between the launch platform and the test pipe of more than four inches. It climbed up or down to enter the pipe. It stopped at the end of a pipe, when a small block of wood was placed in its way or when the opening was covered. It launched into a test pipe placed 20 feet up in the air and detected quarter-sized discs of Cobalt 57, used to safely simulate searching for Uranium 235.

The team said they were nervous but didn't let it show. Neither did RadPiper.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.