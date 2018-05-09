Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Technology

CMU president, computer science dean to attend White House AI summit

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Carnegie Mellon University's board of trustees named Farnam Jahanian as the university's 10th president by a unanimous vote Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Carnegie Mellon University
Carnegie Mellon University’s board of trustees named Farnam Jahanian as the university’s 10th president by a unanimous vote Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Andrew Moore, Dean of the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University applauds speakers at Amazon's South Side Works office Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016, when the tech giant officially opened its first corporate office in Pittsburgh.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Moore, Dean of the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University applauds speakers at Amazon’s South Side Works office Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016, when the tech giant officially opened its first corporate office in Pittsburgh.

Updated 7 hours ago

Carnegie Mellon University's new president and the dean of its School of Computer Science will head to Washington on Thursday to attend a summit on artificial intelligence at the White House.

President Farnam Jahanian and Andrew Moore will join executives from nearly 40 companies, including Facebook, Google, Amazon, Intel and Ford, and AI researchers and experts from other universities.

The gathering will focus on ways to encourage the use of AI in farming, health care and transportation and how the government can further fund research into technologies like machine learning, according to the Washington Post .

The meeting will include tech heavyweights Microsoft, Nvidia and Oracle and companies such as Land O'Lakes, MasterCard, Pfizer and United Airlines.

Moore has cautioned that the United States is at risk of losing an AI arms race to China if it doesn't step up its efforts to train and keep top artificial intelligence researchers.

“The international implications are enormous,” Moore wrote for Axios in June . “AI is critical to national defense and is a powerful resource for tackling challenges in health care, food production and manufacturing.”

Moore has expressed concern that too many of the nation's top AI researchers and scientists are going to work for Facebook, Google, Amazon and other companies focused on entertainment and not tackling life-saving problems.

CMU was named the top grad school for artificial intelligence in the latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

