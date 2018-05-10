Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

In a first, you'll be able to major in artificial intelligence at CMU

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
The CHIMP robot, designed and built by a team from Carnegie Mellon University, demonstrates its skills with a drill Saturday, June 6, 2015, during the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge in Pomona, Calif. The robot finished in third place, earning a $500,000 prize.
Getty Images North America
The CHIMP robot, designed and built by a team from Carnegie Mellon University, demonstrates its skills with a drill Saturday, June 6, 2015, during the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge in Pomona, Calif. The robot finished in third place, earning a $500,000 prize.
FILE - This March 19, 2013, file photo shows the iCub robot trying to catch a ball during the Innorobo European summit, an event dedicated to the service robotics industry, in Lyon, central France. The iCub robot, created by the Italian Institute of Technology, is used for research into human cognition and artificial intelligence. Robots and artificial intelligence could create a near-dystopian income gap, kill all low-skill jobs, or have little impact over the next decade. That according to nearly 2,000 experts surveyed for a new study from Pew Research Centers Internet Project and Elon University's Imagining the Internet Center. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)
FILE - This March 19, 2013, file photo shows the iCub robot trying to catch a ball during the Innorobo European summit, an event dedicated to the service robotics industry, in Lyon, central France. The iCub robot, created by the Italian Institute of Technology, is used for research into human cognition and artificial intelligence. Robots and artificial intelligence could create a near-dystopian income gap, kill all low-skill jobs, or have little impact over the next decade. That according to nearly 2,000 experts surveyed for a new study from Pew Research Centers Internet Project and Elon University's Imagining the Internet Center. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

Updated 51 minutes ago

The birthplace of artificial intelligence is now the first university in the nation to offer an undergraduate degree in the field.

Carnegie Mellon University, where computer science pioneers wrote the first AI computer program in 1956, will offer a new major in artificial intelligence this fall.

“Specialists in artificial intelligence have never been more important, in shorter supply or in greater demand by employers,” Andrew Moore, dean of CMU's School of Computer Science, said in a statement. “Carnegie Mellon has an unmatched depth of expertise in AI, making us uniquely qualified to address this need for graduates who understand how the power of AI can be leveraged to help people.”

Moore was not on campus Thursday. He was at the White House with CMU President Farnam Jahanian attending a summit on artificial intelligence with high-level tech executives.

The AI bachelor's degree program will put a strong emphasis on ethical questions surrounding artificial intelligence and using it for social good. Students will have the opportunity to study how AI can benefit areas like transportation, health care and education. Moore has expressed concern that too many of CMU's computer science graduates are going to companies pursuing entertainment and not into jobs to make the world a better place.

The artificial intelligence undergraduate program will combine CMU's acclaimed computer science courses with AI-related classes on statistics and probability, computational modeling, machine learning and symbolic computation. Students in the School of Computer Science can start the AI program in their second year. The program can handle 30 to 35 students each year.

Reid Simmons, a research professor of robotics and computer science, will be the director of the new program.

“It's an opportunity for us to shape what it means to be a degree program in AI, as opposed to offering courses related to AI,” Simmons said in a statement. “We want to be the first to offer an AI undergraduate degree. I'm sure we won't be the last. AI is here to stay.”

CMU was ranked as the top graduate program for artificial intelligence by U.S. News and World Report. The university offers PhDs in machine learning, robotics, human-computer interaction and language technology, which focus on different aspects of artificial intelligence.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me