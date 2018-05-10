'Hipsters unable to eat.' Some of the best reactions to Instagram's outage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It wasn't just you.

Because that's the first thing every wants to know when their favorite social media platform isn't functioning properly.

Instagram had some issues Thursday morning, with widespread app outages across the U.S. and Europe. Users' feeds could not be refreshed, and an error message was popping up indicating there was a problem, according to Newsweek .

Widespread outages in North America remained in and around Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, New York and Toronto late this morning. In Europe, there were many hot spots for outages.

So now that people were able to breathe a sigh of relief that they weren't alone in not being able to see the most updated puppy, food and fashion photos this morning, here were some of the best reactions to the app's issues.

We've heard that Instagram is down so here's a picture of a cute puppy, some food, a woman on the beach and hair weave to get you through these difficult times. lol #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/gGMhR1tXWS — Black Geeks of DC (@DCBlackGeeks) May 10, 2018

Me 20 minutes into instagram being down... #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/CQzreSK2Yw — Emma Louise Delaney (@Emma_LouiseMSD) May 10, 2018

I legit saw that my instagram wasn't working and it wouldn't refresh so my immediate thought was to check twitter so I'm not alone and thank god im not #instagramdown — Katelyn Nash (@_katelynvicnash) May 10, 2018

When you quickly go to Twitter to see if #InstagramDown ... RT if you do this too! pic.twitter.com/e8mkLVBafN — Travelling Foodie (@TravellinFoodie) May 10, 2018

When your crush posts a picture but you can't see it because it won't refresh #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/weDuEbndao — Jorge (@Jorge_Meneses22) May 10, 2018

*instagram couldn't refresh feed**panics**deleted the app**redownloads it again**still not working**checks on twitter**problem solved* #instagramdown — J ✨ (@jerrish_) May 10, 2018

can they at least make the feed go back to chronological order? #instagramdown — papa grande (@dangeroustakis) May 10, 2018