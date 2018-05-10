It could take months for Uber's self-driving cars to return to the road

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It could be a few months before the familiar sight of a self-driving Uber returns to Pittsburgh's streets.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company will bring back its fleet of self-driving cars “within the next few months,” according to reports from the Uber Elevate summit Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“It's going to be in as safe of way as possible,” Khosrowshahi said, according to TechCrunch .

Uber's self-driving cars have been grounded in Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and Tempe, Ariz., since mid-March when one of its autonomous Volvo SUVs hit and killed a woman walking her bike across a Tempe street. Local and federal authorities continue to investigate the crash.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board could be done within weeks, according to an Uber spokesperson, but Khosrowshahi's comments suggest the company could take several more weeks to digest the report, act on it and complete an internal safety review.

Uber this week announced it had hired former NTSB chair Christopher Hart to lead that safety review .

Reporting this week from The Information suggests that software onboard the Uber vehicle that hit and killed Elaine Herzberg in Tempe recognized the woman but classified her as an object the car did not need to worry about or take action to avoid. Uber has been tuning its software to not react to so-called “false positives” in order to create a smoother ride. The Information cites at least one person at Uber who thinks the company went too far in its tuning.

Uber declined to respond to the report, saying it continues to work with NTSB on its investigation.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.