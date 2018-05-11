Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Technology

This robot frolics through a field, jumps over a log

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, May 11, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Atlas, a robot by Boston Dynamics, out for a job through a field. (Photo from Boston Dynamics)
It's springtime for robots.

The latest video from Boston Dynamics shows its Atlas robot running through a field with a bounce in its step that says "Yay! It's spring."

The robot also hops over a log during its outdoor adventure.

Atlas' frolic through a field and jump over a log shouldn't come as much of a surprise. This is the robot whose backflip last year would have impressed McKayla Maroney.

Videos of Boston Dynamics' robots are fun, but they are also demonstrations of serious advancements in robotics, perception and navigation. That Atlas can stand, run and jump is no small feat. That Atlas can do all that on uneven ground with slopes, divots, grass and plants and uneven soil is pretty amazing.

Balance is a tricky thing to program. Most roboticists favor tracks or wheels to legs. They are easier.

Another video posted by Boston Dynamics updates us on the progress of SpotMini, its four-legged, dog-like robot. In this video, the robot runs around an office and lab. It avoids obstacles like bikes parked in a hallway and grills on an outdoor patio, handles corners smoothly, and climbs and descends stairs.

It will probably sit, stand, rollover and play fetch soon.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

