Technology

Millennials' opinion of Snapchat tumbles after redesign, survey says

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, May 11, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
This Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, photo shows the Snapchat app.
Associated Press
(Graph from YouGov)
Snapchat co-founders Bobby Murphy, left, and CEO Evan Spiegel ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as the company celebrates its IPO, Thursday, March 2, 2017.
Updated 11 hours ago

People hate Snapchat's redesign.

They really hate it.

Snap's stock has been in a free-fall since early February, when it overhauled its app .

But that's Wall Street. Millennials, who make up the core of Snapchat's user base, really don't like the redesign.

The overall impression of Snapchat has tumbled 73 percent among Americans aged 18 to 34, according to a new survey from YouGov BrandIndex, which measures people's negative and positive feelings about a brand. Snapchat had a BrandIndex score of 30 in late January. It tumbled to a low of 8 in early April.

“Indeed, the 73 percent decrease has essentially wiped out all the positive consumer sentiment Snapchat has gradually built since the beginning of 2016,” YouGov wrote on its website .

Snapchat's score among people in the survey group who said they were Snapchat users dropped about 56 percent, from 27 to 12.

But it's not all bad news. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel was the highest paid executive in 2017, raking in half a billion dollars ($504 million).

And Snapchat started rolling out a redesign of its redesign Friday morning , restoring some order to the universe.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

