Nintendo to bring back the hard-to-get NES Classic this summer

The tiny, retro Nintendo console that was nearly impossible to snag 18 months ago will return to store shelves this summer.

Nintendo announced it is bringing back the NES Classic and putting it on sale in the United States on June 29.

The SNES Classic, also extremely hard to find, will be available through the end of the year as well, Nintendo tweeted.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

The NES Classic, released in November 2016, is a mini version of the Nintendo Entertainment System, the video game console of many people's childhoods in the 1980s and '90s. The NES Classic came preloaded with 30 games and one controller.

Nintendo released the SNES Classic a year later. The mini Super Nintendo System came with 21 preloaded games and a controller.

Both were instant sellouts when they were released. More than 5 million SNES Classics and nearly 2.5 million NES Classics have been sold.

NES and SNES Classics are selling for about $120 — about double the original price — on Craigslist in the Pittsburgh area. On Ebay, the consoles sometimes go for $200-plus.

The two mini consoles were supposed to be one-off products, available for a limited time and not re-introduced. Nintendo announced in September 2017 that it would bring back the NES Classic and continue production of the SNES Classic.

Mini, retro gaming systems are all the rage. In addition to the lineup from Nintendo, rival Sega announced a mini Genesis console that will be released later this year.

Console manufacturer AtGames has released mini, retro Atari and Sega consoles. Atari will launch its much-anticipated VCS, formerly known as the Ataribox, at the end of the year. The console will be Atari's first in 25 years and is a mix of retro looks and next-generation gaming , according to TechRader.

