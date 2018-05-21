Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Technology

$100 million in prize money up for grabs in upcoming Fortnite competitions

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, May 21, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
With celebrity gamers like JuJu Smith-Shuster and Drake at the controls, 'Fortnite' is the hottest video game around.
Updated 4 hours ago

Epic Games, maker of the massively popular Fortnite, is putting up a massive $100 million in prize money for upcoming tournaments and competitions.

And that's real dollars, not the V-Bucks — used to buy items and gear in the game — up for grabs in the games Solo Showdown competition that recently finished.

"We're getting behind competitive play in a big way," Epic Games posted on its website Monday.

Epic said its approach to competitions will be "different."

"We plan to be more inclusive, and focused on the joy of playing and watching the game," the company wrote.

Epic wrote to stay tuned for more details.

The game has nearly 50 million players. People can play on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, on computers and mobile phones. Fortnite just announced it was coming out for Android phones. The game is among the most streamed and watched game on Twitch.

The game starts with 100 players skydiving onto a large island. The players fight it out until one is left. Read more about how to play Fortnite here .

The tournaments will be Fortnite's first foray into competitive esports. Epic has not said when the Fortnite season will begin, but the company does plan to hold a 100-person tournament during the E3 video game conference in June.

Fortnite's Solo Showdown ended at 10 a.m. Monday. The competition was Epic's first for the game and seen as a test run of sort for future endeavors. The top 100 players in the competition will receive V-Bucks with first place snagging 50,000 V-Bucks. Players purchase llama piñatas with the in-game currency. The llama's contain special heroes, weapons of schematics to use in the game.

Real llamas in the real world could be purchased with money won in the upcoming Fortnite competitions. These llamas, however, don't contain special items.

And watch out, they spit.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

