Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

More apps offer ways to get cash back

The Associated Press | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Cash back is not just for credit cards. More apps and websites are offering ways to earn money on the stuff you buy, as long as you’re willing to sign up and make a few taps or clicks.
Cash back is not just for credit cards. More apps and websites are offering ways to earn money on the stuff you buy, as long as you’re willing to sign up and make a few taps or clicks.

Updated 15 hours ago

NEW YORK — Cash back is not just for credit cards.

More apps and websites are offering ways to earn money on the stuff you buy — as long as you're willing to sign up and make a few taps or clicks.

Groupon, RetailMeNot and others work with restaurants and retailers to offer cash back for their users. In return, they get a cut of the sales made.

But shoppers have to do some work for the money. You may need to link a credit or debit card, or you could visit the app before you shop to unlock the deal.

And then there's the fine print to read: Some will offer money back, but only up to a certain amount. And in most cases, debit card purchases need to be processed at the register as a credit card; typing in a personal identification number won't earn you the cash back.

It's not a way to make a quick buck: It can take days or even weeks for a purchase to be verified before the money is added to an account. But the money can add up over time.

Here's a look at some cash back apps:

Restaurants

Deal site Groupon launched its cash back offering last fall for local restaurants and chains such as Dunkin' Donuts, Panda Express and Starbucks. Called Groupon+, a credit or debit card needs to be linked and then a deal for a specific store has to be claimed. When the card is used at that restaurant, the cash back amount is refunded to the card's account. Groupon+ is available in 25 metro areas, and the company plans to expand it.

Major retailers

Ebates and RetailMeNot offer cash back for in-store and online purchases at Amazon.com, Sephora and many other well known retailers. For in-store purchases, link your credit or debit card and choose the store's offer before you shop. For online purchases, go to Ebates or RetailMeNot first, tap a link to the store and then shop. But an easier way is to install Ebates or RetailMeNot buttons to your web browser. The buttons will alert you if the online store you're shopping at has a cash back offer.

Grocery stores, more

Ibotta's focus is offering money back on specific products, such as 25 cents on apples, 50 cents on Cottonelle toilet paper or $1 on Totino's frozen pizza rolls. You'll need to buy from stores it partners with, including Albertsons, Walmart and Target. But remember to save the receipt; it must be scanned through the Ibotta app to prove you made the purchase. The cash earned is put into an Ibotta account and then can be withdrawn to a PayPal or Venmo account when it reaches $20. Ibotta's deals go beyond the supermarket at Amazon.com, Jet.com and for ride-hailing app Uber.

Another app, called Drop, lets you earn points that can be turned into store gift cards. The app asks you to pick five brands that you want to earn points for; among the options are Trader Joe's, Macy's and McDonald's. A credit or debit card needs to be linked, and points are earned automatically when the card is used.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me