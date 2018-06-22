Report: Uber driver streaming 'The Voice' just before fatal Ariz. crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The human backup driver in an autonomous Uber SUV was streaming the television show “The Voice” just before the vehicle struck and killed an Arizona pedestrian in March, according to a published report.

The Arizona Republic reported that the driver was streaming the musical talent show on Hulu in the moments before the crash on a darkened street in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.

Police obtained records from Hulu with a search warrant showing that the streaming to one of the driver's cellphones ended at 9:59 p.m. on March 18, while the crash occurred about 10 p.m.

The newspaper received the more than 300-page report from Tempe police late Thursday.

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was struck as she crossed a darkened road in the middle of a block. It was the first fatal crash involving a self-driving vehicle.

Prosecutors are considering charges against the driver, 44-year-old Rafaela Vasquez.

Vasquez no longer works for Uber, a company spokeswoman told the Tribune-Review. She lost her job when Uber decided to shut down its operation in Arizona and lay off its safety drivers.

Uber has a zero-tolerence policy prohibiting the use of mobile device, even a smartwatch, by its safety drivers, the spokesperson said. The company installed cameras in the cars pointed at the safety drivers and would do periodic spot checks to make sure drivers were complying with that and other safety policy. Uber also had a program in place to allow safety drivers to report their colleagues for dangerous behavior.

Uber has fired several safety drivers for breaking the mobile device policy, the spokesperson said.

Aside from the camera and periodic spot checks, Uber did not have a safety driver monitoring system in place, the spokesperson said. That could change as Uber readies its fleet to return to the road in Pittsburgh.

Uber had hoped to return its self-driving cars to Pittsburgh's streets by the end of the June. The company now says it will happen sometime this summer, indicating the top-to-bottom safety review and investigation into the Tempe crash is taking longer than expected.

Uber is beginning to digest the information from the investigation and safety review in order to return to the road as safely as possible, the company said.

A previously released video of the crash showed Vasquez looking down just before the crash. She had a startled look on her face about the time of the impact.

In a preliminary report issued last month, the National Transportation Safety Board said the autonomous driving system on Uber's Volvo XC90 spotted Herzberg about six seconds before hitting her but did not stop because the system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled.

The system was disabled while Uber's cars are under computer control, “to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior,” the NTSB report said. Instead of the system, Uber relies on the human backup driver to intervene, the report stated. But the system is not designed to alert the driver.

Tempe police also released blurred video from the responding police officers' body cameras, and one caught a conversation with Vasquez while she was seated behind the wheel, according to the newspaper.

“The car was in auto-drive,” she said to the officer. “All of a sudden ... the car didn't see it, I couldn't see it,” she says. “I know I hit her.”

The report says police initially determined that Vasquez was not impaired after giving her a field test.

Several days after the crash, they got search warrants for her two cellphones and served them on three companies, Hulu, Netflix and Google, which owns YouTube. Hulu provided records showing that Vasquez was watching “The Voice” just before the crash, the newspaper reported.

In the lengthy report, Tempe police wrote that Vasquez “appears to be looking down at the area near her right knee at various points in the video.” Sometimes her face “appears to react and show a smirk or laugh at various points during the times that she is looking down. Her hands are not visible in the frame of the video during these times.”

A detailed analysis of video from inside the Uber SUV shows during 11.8 miles traveled before the crash, Vasquez looked down 204 times toward her right knee, according to the report. Of the nearly 22 minutes that elapsed during that distance, Vasquez was looking down for 6 minutes and 47 seconds, the newspaper reported.

“This crash would not have occurred if Vasquez would have been monitoring the vehicle and roadway conditions and was not distracted,” the report says.

A crash report also indicated that the self-driving vehicle was traveling too fast for the road conditions.

The police report concluded that even though Herzberg was outside of a crosswalk when hit, Vasquez was inattentive and failed to take control of the vehicle to avoid the crash. Her “disregard for assigned job function to intervene in a hazardous situation” contributed to the crash, the newspaper reported.

