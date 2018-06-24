Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Technology

Cranberry IT company A2U acquired by Atlanta firm, plans to expand nationally

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
Network cables are seen going into a server in an office building in Washington, D.C., on May 13, 2017.
AFP/Getty Images
CEO and founder of A2U Dan Dilman (Photo by Hilary Bishop Photography)
Employees at A2U, a Cranberry-based IT company, celebrate the company's 15th anniversary. A2U was recently acquired by FutureTech Holding Company based in Atlanta. (Photo from A2U)
One of the Pittsburgh area's fastest growing companies isn't slowing down.

A2U, an IT and technology consulting company, hopes to have five times as many employees as it does now in the coming years and expand nationally, CEO Dan Dillman told the Tribune-Review.

Dillman's plans for explosive growth come after the company was acquired by FutureTech Holding Company, an Atlanta-based information technology conglomerate that will give A2U better access to money and resources to fuel the expansion.

“The acquisition will help me focus a lot more on what I love, growing the company,” Dillman said. “And I have some big expectations for that. This acquisition really helps to get there.”

Dillman would not disclose the financial details of the acquisition. He will continue to lead A2U's operations.

The company has 47 employees at its Cranberry headquarters.

A2U specializes in health care and counts Allegheny Health Network, Highmark and the Butler Health System among its clients. The company has clients in six states. Eighteen months ago, A2U had clients in only two states, Dillman said.

The company's health care IT consulting services help hospitals and clinics streamline computer use. This could include syncing up the badge of a doctor or nurse with the computer in any given exam room so that they have access to the system and the patient's chart the moment they walk into the room.

“We design their workflow. How can a doctor or nurse get access to a patient's data as quick as possible?” Dillman said. “We designed all that so they can spend more time with the patient and less time with the computer.”

Dillman the company also does work in education, banks and law offices. He plans to expand to other industries with the help of FutureTech.

“If you can design a workflow around a clinical environment, you can design a workflow around anything,” Dillman said.

Dillman founded A2U in 2003. The company had no more than three employees up until 2013. Then it started to grow like crazy, Dillman said.

The Pittsburgh Business Times named A2U the fastest growing technology company in the area and Dillman CEO of the Year in 2017.

Dillman credited the company's growth and success to its reputation spreading throughout the region and to its top-tier technical talent.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

