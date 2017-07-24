Penguins lock up Brian Dumoulin with 6-year contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins made a significant investment in their future Monday when they signed defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who may be paired with Kris Letang this season, to a six-year contract, $24.6 million contract.

The contract, which has an average annual value of 4.1 million, begins with the upcoming 2016-17 season and will run through 2022-23.

Dumoulin entered the off-season as a restricted free agent and was scheduled Monday for an arbitration hearing before agreeing to terms with the team.

Avoiding arbitration was important to both sides. Prior to the contract agreement, Dumoulin was asking for a one-year deal worth $4.35 million. The Penguins had offered $1.95 million, according to a report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.ca.

Dumoulin, 25, played in all 49 playoff games the past two seasons while helping the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. He recorded 14 points, with three goals and 11 assists, and led the team's skaters in ice time (21 minutes, 59 seconds) during the 2017 playoffs.

Over the past two postseasons, Dumoulin leads the NHL in minutes played (1,066).

During the 2016-17 regular season, he led the team's defensemen with a pluis-9, was fourth with 99 blocked shots and fifth with 113 hits.

He stepped up in two key moments over the past two postseasons.

His assist on Carl Hagelin's empty-net goal preserved the 2-0 victory in the decisive Game 6 of the Cup Final against the Nashville Predators. He also scored the Penguins' first goal in the Cup-winning Game 6 in San Jose.

He recorded his first career playoff goal in Game 5 of the 2016 Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In 163 NHL games, Dumoulin, 6-foot-4, 207 pounds, has 33 points, with 16 assists in 79 regular-season games in his rookie season (2015-2016).

The Penguins acquired Dumoulin in a draft-day trade in 2012 that sent Jordan Staal to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Penguins also received Brandon Sutter and the eighth overall draft choice that turned out to be Derrick Pouliot.

Dumoulin is the first of two Penguins scheduled for arbitration. Winger Conor Sheary's hearing is set for Aug. 4.

The Penguins have about $10 million in space under the $75 million salary cap with 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies under contract. After Dumoulin and Sheary, Rutherford estimated the Penguins will have about $2 million left to fit in a third-line center via trade.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.