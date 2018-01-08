Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home

Missing sports reporter found, appears unharmed

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 9:44 a.m.
YouTube

Updated 4 hours ago

HOUSTON — A Houston sports journalist who went missing over the weekend after saying she believed she was being followed by a suspicious man was found, apparently unharmed, beneath a highway overpass and has been taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said Monday.

Police said Courtney Roland, 29, was found near the shopping mall where she was last seen a day earlier. A passer-by who had seen news reports that Roland was missing recognized her along Interstate 610 in west Houston and reached out to authorities, police said.

Responding officers found no obvious injuries but arranged for her to be taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say additional information will be released later Monday.

Family members told KHOU-TV that Roland texted her roommate Saturday to say a suspicious man was following her in a blue truck. Roland and her roommate intended to meet up later that day, but she never appeared.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday retweeted a plea to help find Roland with the hashtag (hash)HelpFindCourtney.

She was seen Sunday evening walking alone in a store at the Galleria mall. Her Jeep later was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found at a nearby business.

Roland covers Texas A&M athletics for Rivals, a Yahoo!-owned online publication focusing on college sports. Her website features videos of her work covering Aggies football and other teams. She has also worked as a model in the Houston area.

A message left on her phone was not immediately returned.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.