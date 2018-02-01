Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Cuba state media: Fidel Castro's son has killed himself

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 9:22 p.m.
In this Feb. 9, 2007 file photo, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, the oldest son of Cuba's President Fidel Castro, addresses the International Economists Conference on Globalization and Development Problems in Havana, Cuba. According to Cuban state media on Feb. 1, 2018, Diaz-Balart has killed himself.
HAVANA — The oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro killed himself on Thursday after months of treatment for depression, state media reported. He was 68.

Official website Cubadebate said Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart had been in a “deeply depressed state.” A brief note read on state television said his treatment had “required an initial hospitalization regime then outpatient follow-up.”

The eldest son of Cuba's former leader was known for his distinctive beard and resemblance to his father, earning him the nickname Fidelito or Little Fidel.

Castro Diaz-Balart had served as scientific adviser to the Council of State and was vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences. He studied nuclear physics in the former Soviet Union and preferred to stay away from political issues.

His mother was Mirta Diaz-Balart, a woman from Cuba's aristocracy who Fidel Castro married in his youth before beginning the revolutionary struggle that later brought him and his brother Raul to power.

Because of his maternal lineage, Castro Diaz-Balart is a cousin of U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, who represents Cuban exiles in Florida.

