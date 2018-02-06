Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Live updates: Hazardous conditions as winter storm blasts region with snow, ice
Home

Police: North Apollo man arrested while high on acid and covered in cooking oil

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 11:16 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

A North Apollo man is heading to court on charges he attacked his family while tripping on LSD before wrestling with police while naked and covered in cooking oil.

Lonnie James Beatty, 19, of Clark Avenue is charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

A number of more serious charges were dropped after the alleged victims refused to testify or pursue charges against Beatty during his preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Those charges were assault, recklessly endangering, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children and criminal mischief.

Police say the charges come after Beatty took the hallucinogen LSD, sometimes called acid, on Jan. 16 and lost control of himself before assaulting two women and their three kids.

Court documents say Beatty “destroyed the house” before attacking the victims.

According to police, the family dog bit Beatty in an attempt to protect the victims.

Police say the victims hid in a bathroom before climbing out a window and hiding from Beatty in a parked car.

According to court documents, when police arrived at the home Beatty “came smashing out the front door naked only wearing one sock.”

Police said Beatty was covered “in what appeared to be his own blood,” but that later turned out to be cooking oil.

Court documents say Beatty refused orders from police to lay on the ground and was shot with a stun gun.

Beatty fell following the shock, but officers say icy conditions and the fact that Beatty began rolling around in the snow, removing the stun gun leads, prevented them from apprehending him then.

Police say Beatty tried to get back in the home and was again shot with a stun gun, but that didn't seem to affect him.

And because of the icy conditions and Beatty being slathered in cooking oil, “attempts to gain control were difficult.”

The victims told police Beatty was high on acid and that under normal circumstances “he would have never attempted to harm the kids.”

Beatty is free on bond ahead of an as-yet-unscheduled formal arraignment in Armstrong County Court in Kittanning.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

