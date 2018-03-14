Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home

Penguins notebook: Matt Murray faces shots, takes part in morning skate

Denis P. Gorman | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
The Maple Leafs' Connor Brown beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the first period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Maple Leafs' Connor Brown beats Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the first period Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 42 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Goalie Matt Murray, who has missed seven straight games after suffering a concussion during practice Feb. 26, joined his teammates during the morning skate Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

“Matt took full shots today,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “That's obviously a big step for him. So we'll see how he responds, but I think he's making significant progress.”

It's unclear whether Murray will play in any of the Penguins' remaining 11 regular-season games.

“We're just trying to get him healthy, get him in a position where he feels comfortable getting back in the net. We know he's going to be that guy who's going to help us win here down the stretch,” Sullivan said.

Murray, 23, is 23-13-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and a shutout in 41 games this season.

Rust in, Jooris out

The team reassigned forward Josh Jooris to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to make room for Bryan Rust, who missed the past two games with a concussion.

New-look Rangers

Ryan McDonagh is gone. So are Rick Nash, Coraopolis native J.T. Miller, Michael Grabner and Nick Holden. A seven-year run of playoff appearances is about to come to an end.

But to hear Sullivan speak, the Rangers remain a quality opponent.

“It's obviously a decision that their management team has made,” Sullivan said of the moves. “But they still have good players. They've got good young players here.

“My experience here coaching with the Rangers was nothing but positive; it was a terrific experience,” added Sullivan, a Rangers assistant from 2009-13. “We had some really good teams. They still have some players who were part of that. This a really good team we're playing.”

In the seven games after the trade deadline that saw the acquisition of 10 draft picks, four prospects, two NHL players in Rob O'Gara and Vladislav Namestnikov — along with AHL player Matt Beleskey — New York was 4-2-1 entering Wednesday.

Eight is enough

Expand the Stanley Cup Playoff field?

Count Penguins forward Carl Hagelin as a decided no.

According to a report in The Athletic, 20 of 30 NHL general managers voted in a text message poll to theoretically expand the playoffs. The report suggested the seventh through 10th teams in each conference would participate in play-in games.

“I like the format now,” Hagelin said. “Once (the rumored) Seattle (expansion team) gets in, half the teams are going to make it. And half aren't. I like that. It's been that way since I (got) into the league, (and) it's been that way since I've been watching the NHL. I think that's how it should be. You have to work hard in the first 82 games to have a chance to go into the final dance.”

Hagelin agreed expanding the field would devalue the regular season.

“Exactly,” Hagelin said. “That's why we have the playoffs and the regular season. That's why we're playing so many games. Playing 82 games should really put certain teams in the playoffs and certain teams (miss). I get it. Some teams miss out by a point, and that's tough to handle, but I'm all for 16 teams.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told The Athletic that expanding the playoff field was “not something we're (or will be) considering.”

Denis P. Gorman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me