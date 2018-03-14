Penguins notebook: Matt Murray faces shots, takes part in morning skate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Goalie Matt Murray, who has missed seven straight games after suffering a concussion during practice Feb. 26, joined his teammates during the morning skate Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

“Matt took full shots today,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “That's obviously a big step for him. So we'll see how he responds, but I think he's making significant progress.”

It's unclear whether Murray will play in any of the Penguins' remaining 11 regular-season games.

“We're just trying to get him healthy, get him in a position where he feels comfortable getting back in the net. We know he's going to be that guy who's going to help us win here down the stretch,” Sullivan said.

Murray, 23, is 23-13-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and a shutout in 41 games this season.

Rust in, Jooris out

The team reassigned forward Josh Jooris to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to make room for Bryan Rust, who missed the past two games with a concussion.

New-look Rangers

Ryan McDonagh is gone. So are Rick Nash, Coraopolis native J.T. Miller, Michael Grabner and Nick Holden. A seven-year run of playoff appearances is about to come to an end.

But to hear Sullivan speak, the Rangers remain a quality opponent.

“It's obviously a decision that their management team has made,” Sullivan said of the moves. “But they still have good players. They've got good young players here.

“My experience here coaching with the Rangers was nothing but positive; it was a terrific experience,” added Sullivan, a Rangers assistant from 2009-13. “We had some really good teams. They still have some players who were part of that. This a really good team we're playing.”

In the seven games after the trade deadline that saw the acquisition of 10 draft picks, four prospects, two NHL players in Rob O'Gara and Vladislav Namestnikov — along with AHL player Matt Beleskey — New York was 4-2-1 entering Wednesday.

Eight is enough

Expand the Stanley Cup Playoff field?

Count Penguins forward Carl Hagelin as a decided no.

According to a report in The Athletic, 20 of 30 NHL general managers voted in a text message poll to theoretically expand the playoffs. The report suggested the seventh through 10th teams in each conference would participate in play-in games.

“I like the format now,” Hagelin said. “Once (the rumored) Seattle (expansion team) gets in, half the teams are going to make it. And half aren't. I like that. It's been that way since I (got) into the league, (and) it's been that way since I've been watching the NHL. I think that's how it should be. You have to work hard in the first 82 games to have a chance to go into the final dance.”

Hagelin agreed expanding the field would devalue the regular season.

“Exactly,” Hagelin said. “That's why we have the playoffs and the regular season. That's why we're playing so many games. Playing 82 games should really put certain teams in the playoffs and certain teams (miss). I get it. Some teams miss out by a point, and that's tough to handle, but I'm all for 16 teams.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told The Athletic that expanding the playoff field was “not something we're (or will be) considering.”

Denis P. Gorman is a freelance writer.