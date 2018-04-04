Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home

Rob Rossi: No, it's not Cup-or-bust for Penguins in playoffs

Rob Rossi | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby kiss the Stanley Cup after beating the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby kiss the Stanley Cup after beating the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

Deafening noise rocked that old Igloo on the evening of April 15, 2007. That happened as the Penguins warmed up before Game 3 of a first-round series against the Senators.

It didn't stay as loud the rest of that night.

Still, that particular Hockey Night In Pittsburgh remains unlike any in this glorious Sidney Crosby/Evgeni Malkin era. As the inimitable Eddie Johnston said then, “We'll never have another first big game here for those two.”

We have had plenty of other firsts, though.

We have witnessed the Penguins transform from overmatched postseason newbies to early-arriving Stanley Cup contenders, then champions, then underachievers, and now standard-bearing back-to-back winners arriving at a franchise-record 12th consecutive tournament that offers hockey immortality.

We are living in the greatest days for hockey in Pittsburgh. The distinction will remain true even if the Penguins are unceremoniously bounced early from the upcoming playoffs as the past four two-time Cup champions have been. Neither the Oilers (twice) of the 1980s nor the Penguins and Red Wings of the 1990s reached a conference final in respective three-peat playoff pushes. Those clubs combined to win 22 games in four postseasons.

History is against these Penguins besting those Oilers, those Penguins and those Red Wings. So, too, is an Eastern Conference that has vastly improved over the two years during which Mike Sullivan coached the Penguins back to atop the hockey world.

And even were they to somehow survive the challenges their conference will provide this postseason, the Penguins probably would need to win a Cup Final against an opponent superior to either of the Sharks or Predators clubs they vanquished the past couple of summers.

Let's not skate ahead of ourselves. We should resist such a temptation.

Take a moment for pause, people.

Take a stroll down memory lane and recall your favorite moments of the past 11 postseasons.

Consider what the Penguins of Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang — not to mention a host of other people who played pivotal roles — already have pulled off since that first playoff series against the Senators snapped Pittsburgh's five-year drought of the most meaningful hockey.

They don't lie.

In fact, these postseason numbers speak to a fundamental truth: the Crosby/Malkin era has delivered on its promise.

3 — Stanley Cup parades

4 — Prince of Wales Trophies

5 — Eastern Conference final series

19 — Series won

474 — Goals scored

8 — Hat tricks and Game 7s

15 — Shutouts

Oh, and of the 15 overtime goals scored by the Penguins over the last 11 postseasons, four have ended series.

Several NHL franchises have failed to build a comparable postseason resume since their existence. In the NHL's post-expansion half-century, historic franchises such as the Maple Leafs, Rangers and — you're going to love this — the Flyers have failed to roll as have these Penguins over the past 11 years.

You might be wondering why any of this information is now being brought to your attention? The answer should be obvious.

Perspective is needed in this part of the hockey world.

All a couple of Cup-winning campaigns bought these Penguins was the luxury of losing a couple of regular-season games before some people begin panicking. The club's performances over the last month have given skeptics few reasons to “3lieve,” but it is possible the Penguins are going to find another level, a familiar Cup-level, after the opening faceoff of the postseason.

But so what if they cannot?

If nothing else, taking into consideration what the Penguins have pulled off over 11 postseasons should back us off from living with a Cup-or-bust mentality. We're guaranteed to be disappointed more often than not by that way of thinking — even by the likes of Crosby and Malkin.

After all, the best Crosby and Malkin could do was get the Penguins one victory in their first Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Penguins have since racked up 90 playoff wins. Whether they rack up one or 16 starting next week, what is happening in Pittsburgh is historic.

And it's still happening.

The good hockey fans in Chicago, Montreal, Edmonton and a lot of cities cannot say the same.

Live it up, everybody. Life doesn't stay great forever.

For Pittsburgh hockey, these are the best of times.

Rob Rossi is a contributing columnist. Follow him on Twitter @Real_RobRossi.

Related Content
'Basically a playoff game' for Penguins, Blue Jackets
The calendar reads April, the stakes are high, the opponents familiar and the animosity between them high. In other words, about the only thing that isn't ...
Mike Sullivan, repeatedly, to Penguins: 'We have to be stingier defensively' 
The Penguins' goals-against statistics have reached a pair of eyebrow-raising mileposts. And not good ones, either. The Penguins' NHL in goals-against average is at the nice ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me