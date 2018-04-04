Rob Rossi: No, it's not Cup-or-bust for Penguins in playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Deafening noise rocked that old Igloo on the evening of April 15, 2007. That happened as the Penguins warmed up before Game 3 of a first-round series against the Senators.

It didn't stay as loud the rest of that night.

Still, that particular Hockey Night In Pittsburgh remains unlike any in this glorious Sidney Crosby/Evgeni Malkin era. As the inimitable Eddie Johnston said then, “We'll never have another first big game here for those two.”

We have had plenty of other firsts, though.

We have witnessed the Penguins transform from overmatched postseason newbies to early-arriving Stanley Cup contenders, then champions, then underachievers, and now standard-bearing back-to-back winners arriving at a franchise-record 12th consecutive tournament that offers hockey immortality.

We are living in the greatest days for hockey in Pittsburgh. The distinction will remain true even if the Penguins are unceremoniously bounced early from the upcoming playoffs as the past four two-time Cup champions have been. Neither the Oilers (twice) of the 1980s nor the Penguins and Red Wings of the 1990s reached a conference final in respective three-peat playoff pushes. Those clubs combined to win 22 games in four postseasons.

History is against these Penguins besting those Oilers, those Penguins and those Red Wings. So, too, is an Eastern Conference that has vastly improved over the two years during which Mike Sullivan coached the Penguins back to atop the hockey world.

And even were they to somehow survive the challenges their conference will provide this postseason, the Penguins probably would need to win a Cup Final against an opponent superior to either of the Sharks or Predators clubs they vanquished the past couple of summers.

Let's not skate ahead of ourselves. We should resist such a temptation.

Take a moment for pause, people.

Take a stroll down memory lane and recall your favorite moments of the past 11 postseasons.

Consider what the Penguins of Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang — not to mention a host of other people who played pivotal roles — already have pulled off since that first playoff series against the Senators snapped Pittsburgh's five-year drought of the most meaningful hockey.

They don't lie.

In fact, these postseason numbers speak to a fundamental truth: the Crosby/Malkin era has delivered on its promise.

3 — Stanley Cup parades

4 — Prince of Wales Trophies

5 — Eastern Conference final series

19 — Series won

474 — Goals scored

8 — Hat tricks and Game 7s

15 — Shutouts

Oh, and of the 15 overtime goals scored by the Penguins over the last 11 postseasons, four have ended series.

Several NHL franchises have failed to build a comparable postseason resume since their existence. In the NHL's post-expansion half-century, historic franchises such as the Maple Leafs, Rangers and — you're going to love this — the Flyers have failed to roll as have these Penguins over the past 11 years.

You might be wondering why any of this information is now being brought to your attention? The answer should be obvious.

Perspective is needed in this part of the hockey world.

All a couple of Cup-winning campaigns bought these Penguins was the luxury of losing a couple of regular-season games before some people begin panicking. The club's performances over the last month have given skeptics few reasons to “3lieve,” but it is possible the Penguins are going to find another level, a familiar Cup-level, after the opening faceoff of the postseason.

But so what if they cannot?

If nothing else, taking into consideration what the Penguins have pulled off over 11 postseasons should back us off from living with a Cup-or-bust mentality. We're guaranteed to be disappointed more often than not by that way of thinking — even by the likes of Crosby and Malkin.

After all, the best Crosby and Malkin could do was get the Penguins one victory in their first Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Penguins have since racked up 90 playoff wins. Whether they rack up one or 16 starting next week, what is happening in Pittsburgh is historic.

And it's still happening.

The good hockey fans in Chicago, Montreal, Edmonton and a lot of cities cannot say the same.

Live it up, everybody. Life doesn't stay great forever.

For Pittsburgh hockey, these are the best of times.

Rob Rossi is a contributing columnist. Follow him on Twitter @Real_RobRossi.